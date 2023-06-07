RIP George Winston

We were, literally, listening to his music last night. We listen to it a lot, as Krissy finds it helpful to fall asleep to. “Music to fall asleep to” does not usually sound like the category of music one wants to be associated with, but here it is a compliment. Winston’s playing was so comforting and reassuring that one felt safe and at home, wherever one was. It wasn’t generic. Winston had a style his own, and no one else quite sounded like him.

The report on his death in Rolling Stone notes that he had been fighting cancer for the last decade, and also that apparently this fact was well known; it was news to me. I am sad about it. But his music makes me happy, and restful, and I expect I will be listening to it the rest of my days. So, thank you, George Winston. You were heard, and appreciated.

Posted above is my favorite piece of his, from his December album, which is probably my favorite. It’s called “Joy” and it does indeed feel joyful, the sort of joy you feel when you come home and all of your world is there when you open the door. It was a lovely thing to put into the world. I’m glad Winston did so.

— JS