RIP George Winston
Posted on June 7, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 17 Comments
We were, literally, listening to his music last night. We listen to it a lot, as Krissy finds it helpful to fall asleep to. “Music to fall asleep to” does not usually sound like the category of music one wants to be associated with, but here it is a compliment. Winston’s playing was so comforting and reassuring that one felt safe and at home, wherever one was. It wasn’t generic. Winston had a style his own, and no one else quite sounded like him.
The report on his death in Rolling Stone notes that he had been fighting cancer for the last decade, and also that apparently this fact was well known; it was news to me. I am sad about it. But his music makes me happy, and restful, and I expect I will be listening to it the rest of my days. So, thank you, George Winston. You were heard, and appreciated.
Posted above is my favorite piece of his, from his December album, which is probably my favorite. It’s called “Joy” and it does indeed feel joyful, the sort of joy you feel when you come home and all of your world is there when you open the door. It was a lovely thing to put into the world. I’m glad Winston did so.
— JS
I feel the same way about his music as you, John, after listening to him for ,35( years.
I know way I will listen to the rest of the day.
Thank you for this. I loved Winston’s work and the album December. The song “Thanksgiving” was one of the first I tried to teach myself on piano. I appreciate that he was a favorite of yours and Krissy’s as well.
Ah, dang…I loved Winston. People wanted to lump him into easy listening, new age, or some such thing but that really wasn’t giving him credit. Did he call what he did “folk piano”?
Anyway, all of his records are great, December especially.
This makes me so sad. I loved George Winston, too. In the 80’s I worked in a mall bookstore, and we were lucky to have a manager who installed a stereo system in our store (this was before it was the thing to do for chain bookstores). Many a rainy night with almost no customers, or sunny bright summer Sunday mornings doing prep before opening, I would pop in one of his cassettes and zen out while working. I never really liked opera, and only a handful of classical, so for me he was my “mature adult” music.
I remember going to one of his concerts and falling asleep during it.
I used to listen to all the Windham Hill albums in the early 80s. I discovered Will Ackerman’s guitar while walking through the stores near the Plaza out in Santa Fe, and immediately tracked down his work. George’s piano was next, and for many years, I owned everything they released. They provided many happy hours of instrumental music for writing to. George will be missed.
Aw, I’ve been listening to him since I was a teenager. The December album makes a nice change for holiday listening, but I also highly recommend his album of Vince Guaraldi covers. Not just for all the zippy peppy Peanuts music, but for a haunting version of ‘Cast Your Fate to the Wind.’
Oh, this is sad news. I love his music for all the reasons you stated. We were lucky to see him live and it was a lovely evening. I will be pulling his music from our collection today to remember him.
Sad news. Have a bunch of his CDs and even got to see him in concert once. :-(
My late brother did some music arranging and I recall one of his comments comparing a few of his songs to Mr. Winston.
Listening to Bruce’s music again, I can see the resemblance
Some of my favorite writing music. He’ll be missed.
I, too, loved his music. I will continue to enjoy it, with a touch more sadness now.
Alas, George Winston. One of my piano hero’s, along with Jacqueline Schwab and Liz Story. I love (attempting) to play his music, love even more listening to him play.
Heartbreaking! I’ve loved his music for decades. My wife surprised me with an evening at a concert he held in Springfield, IL, years ago. I love so much of his work.
Godspeed, Mr. Winston!
Very sad news indeed. My spouse and I play his December album almost nonstop during the holidays. We have all his CDs and one of my most cherished memories was scoring front-row seats for his concert at Minneapolis’s Orchestra Hall in the 80s. He put every ounce of his soul into that keyboard that evening.
We’ll miss him terribly. May he rest in peace from the ravages of cancer.
“December” features prominently in my “Grown up” Christmas playlist. May light shine on his memory.
I remember attending one of his concerts a very long time ago where he invited the audience to come up on stage and dance while he played snoopy’s theme.