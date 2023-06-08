A Much Needed “Closet” Clean-Out

Two years ago, I posted this piece over going through my closet and cleaning out a decade worth of stuff. I talked about my hoarding tendencies, having too much stuff, being stressed out by it all, not being able to part with it, etc. While in the post I mentioned that I managed to actually throw away what felt like a lot of stuff, I also mentioned that I put most of the stuff into totes and put it away in a different place.

Turns out, that doesn’t solve your issues long term. Despite all the work I did two years ago in my venture to clean my room and be less depressed and stressed out, I managed to make it just as bad in no time at all. Things went right back to the way they were, with me not spending time in my room, not being able to think about the state of my room without being overwhelmed, things just collecting dust, you know how it is.

The issue is the same as always. Clothes.

Over the past two years, I’ve gained a considerable amount of weight, and most of the clothes I own don’t actually fit me anymore. For a while, I thought that I’d just keep them until I could fit them again, but six months turned into a year, and a year turned into two years, and those clothes were just taking up space the entire time.

When I posted my post two years ago lamenting about having too much stuff, I was still at the point where I couldn’t bear to get rid of all the things I actually liked. I wanted to keep the things that I liked, because that’s why I bought them in the first place! I still had the idea in my head that someday I would wear that one dress, someday I’d have an occasion for that scarf, and if I got rid of any of it, I’d regret it.

Two years was enough time to change that mindset. Last month, I finally hit a breaking point. I couldn’t stand to be drowning anymore. Drowning in all these stacks of clothes that didn’t fit, drowning in dust, drowning in all these thoughts of someday. Because the day never came, and I was tired of waiting for it.

So, I knew I had to do another “closet” clean-out. And I say “closet” because what that really meant was gathering up every tote from my room, the spare room, the basement, and my storage unit. Then, I had to go out and buy more totes and put even more stuff in those. It ended up looking like this:

So what to do with all this stuff? All these nice clothes I liked, all these brand new items with the tags still on, all these things that had never seen the light of day? My therapist gave me the answer. Give it to my friends! And make it fun.

So, I grabbed champagne and orange juice, whipped up some charcuterie, set everything out into a make-shift display, and had a “closet clean-out” party.

My friends came and perused my wares and trinkets:

And had some snacks while they were at it:

(Peep the salami rose on the charcuterie board. I got mad skills.)

This isn’t even everything I set out for my friends to take, there was also a whole counter full of dishware/cookware, tons of shoes, purses, artwork, hair accessories, and more! It was so wild seeing all my stuff laid out like this. It made me realize how much I really had, and how badly I needed to get rid of it.

My friends ended up taking about half of everything. I was hoping they’d do more damage because half of everything is still a lot. But that’s okay, because the rest will be donated to a domestic violence shelter here in Ohio. I’m honestly so fortunate that I’m in a position to get rid of so much to others, and still have so much for myself.

I’m happy that the things I like and care about went to people I like and care about, and that I can help others and help myself at the same time.

I feel so relieved to be rid of this weight, and I hope I can keep myself from falling down the same path again. I’ll let you know in two years.

-AMS