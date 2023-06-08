New Tech Just Dropped

I have a second generation iPad Mini, which is, charitably, feeling its age, and have been thinking of upgrading for a while now. Recently, two things happened: Apple announced a full-featured Logic Pro app for the iPad, and I came into some money via surprise royalties. So I decided to splurge with the replacement.

Which came today: A 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, to which I have added on a Magic Keyboard and an Apple Pencil or iPencil or whatever the things are called. It arrived this afternoon and I immediately spent a few hours downloading and updating software and prepping it for use. It’s not enough time to have anything other than preliminary thoughts on it, but I do have some preliminary thoughts.

One, the 12.9 inch iPad Pro is pretty beefy, and when combined with the Magic keyboard, it’s downright chonky; the combination of the iPad and keyboard weighs more than my Pixelbook and at least as much as my Dell XPS 13, and is thicker than both. I’m not troubled by this — I bought the big screen iPad so I could have a big screen — but also, after a decade of a iPad Mini, the heftiness is kind of a lot.

Two, the Magic keyboard is a lot more solid than I imagined. I thought it would be a little floppy and not much good for anything other than having on a tabletop, but after I was working with it for a while I went ahead and lounged on the couch with the Magic Keyboard, and it felt pretty much like a standard laptop would in terms of stability. So that was a nice surprise.

Three, I’ll be looking to see if the iPad/Magic Keyboard would be an acceptable laptop replacement for some travel I have coming up, and my extremely early impression is… maybe? Certainly it can just on specs alone, which make it more powerful than either of my laptops by a considerable margin, but it’s a question of ease of use with programs I would need as I travel. I have a short trip coming up soon which will be an interesting test case; we’ll see.

I’ll be doing a more comprehensive writeup of my thoughts on the iPad Pro, probably in a couple of weeks, when I have a little more time with it under my belt. In the meantime, if nothing else, it sure is pretty.

— JS