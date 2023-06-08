New Tech Just Dropped
Posted on June 8, 2023
I have a second generation iPad Mini, which is, charitably, feeling its age, and have been thinking of upgrading for a while now. Recently, two things happened: Apple announced a full-featured Logic Pro app for the iPad, and I came into some money via surprise royalties. So I decided to splurge with the replacement.
Which came today: A 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, to which I have added on a Magic Keyboard and an Apple Pencil or iPencil or whatever the things are called. It arrived this afternoon and I immediately spent a few hours downloading and updating software and prepping it for use. It’s not enough time to have anything other than preliminary thoughts on it, but I do have some preliminary thoughts.
One, the 12.9 inch iPad Pro is pretty beefy, and when combined with the Magic keyboard, it’s downright chonky; the combination of the iPad and keyboard weighs more than my Pixelbook and at least as much as my Dell XPS 13, and is thicker than both. I’m not troubled by this — I bought the big screen iPad so I could have a big screen — but also, after a decade of a iPad Mini, the heftiness is kind of a lot.
Two, the Magic keyboard is a lot more solid than I imagined. I thought it would be a little floppy and not much good for anything other than having on a tabletop, but after I was working with it for a while I went ahead and lounged on the couch with the Magic Keyboard, and it felt pretty much like a standard laptop would in terms of stability. So that was a nice surprise.
Three, I’ll be looking to see if the iPad/Magic Keyboard would be an acceptable laptop replacement for some travel I have coming up, and my extremely early impression is… maybe? Certainly it can just on specs alone, which make it more powerful than either of my laptops by a considerable margin, but it’s a question of ease of use with programs I would need as I travel. I have a short trip coming up soon which will be an interesting test case; we’ll see.
I’ll be doing a more comprehensive writeup of my thoughts on the iPad Pro, probably in a couple of weeks, when I have a little more time with it under my belt. In the meantime, if nothing else, it sure is pretty.
I’m a reporter. I write … a bunch. But I don’t travel often. When I do The iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard is more than enough for me.
We recently took a short four day trip to Branson, MO, to walk the gauntlet of a timeshare pitch, sorry, ‘vacation club,’ and I briefly considered taking my MacBook Pro 16″, but at the last minute I just took an iPad Pro similar to your setup with the Magic Keyboard. It was fine. There are times when a full desktop version of an app is superior (Gmail, I’m lookin’ at you), but you can get that in Chrome. I watched movies on the plane, I did some light browsing at the hotel, and I even got a little writing down at the airport using Scrivener (iOS).
All things considered, it was fine. I wouldn’t totally replace my MacBook Pro with the iPad Pro, but I have a writing buddy, Don Elliott, who has done just that. He recently published his first book written entirely on the iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard and owns his own company where he runs all the company business through his iPad. He doesn’t even own a laptop.
(Now, in our case, we’re all in on the Apple ecosystem–Linda won’t touch a laptop but she loves her iPad, and we AirDrop stuff to each other all the time. Since going back to Apple for the iPhone 6, I’ve accumulated all the stuff–Apple Watch, AirPods Max wireless headphones (which are amazing, btw), everything but an Apple TV–so there are efficiencies that I enjoy. But just the iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard should be enough for you to get a really good feeling for all things Apple, the curses and the blessings.
Keep an eye on the Apple Pencil. It’s a nice and solid magnetic connection, but it can be bumped off. Many has been the time I’ve had to look in my pack to make sure it fell off in there instead of elsewhere.
Like you, I’m anticipating a bit of travel this summer. I have a blog but unlike you no way could I afford any iPad pro. Also, tired of lugging around an old and failing laptop, decided on something tablet size. Couldn’t keep my beloved photoshop and ended up with an Android 10.1″ with a keyboard. I’ve struggled setting it up, no technical skills, but think I can manage rudimentary posts/ reviews. Just need more time and I am amazed at the capacity of the little machines.
Well I for one appreciate your purchase. 😉
John, this is a very nice device for making color sketches. You bought the overpriced Apple Pencil, so you should put it to some real use. You’ve got your hand in every other creative output, so this seems like a natural–why not? Get Procreate (a great but cheap drawing/painting app), watch some videos on how to use it, make some pictures. I use my iPad for literal character sketches. Then, when I write about them they have far more depth and nuance on all levels. Drawing is a fantastic tool for any author. There’s a slight learning curve, though. It’s far easier than you’d think; shouldn’t take more than a week or two to be relatively proficient.