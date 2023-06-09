We’ve Had First Indictment, Yes. What About Second Indictment?

(Photo by Gage Skidmore (see original), used under Creative Commons license (CC BY-SA 2.0). Additional editing and typography by me.)

Good news, Pippin! We get second indictment after all! How many specific indictments have yet to be revealed as of me writing this, but it seems the crimes include obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and false statements, as well as breaking the Espionage Act. Trump as a matter of law is innocent of any charge until proven guilty, but, come on. We would not for the first time ever be indicting a former president of breaking the fucking Espionage Act, and other various federal crimes, if they did not know they had him dead to rights, possibly by his own admission (such as him saying on tape he didn’t declassify documents he’d pilfered).

I wrote a fairly serious piece the first time(!) Trump was indicted about what it all means, and aside from the specifics of the indictment, what I wrote there largely applies here, so I don’t need to write it again, just go and look what I said the first time. What I will say now is this: Hey, Trump supporters, now is a fine time to get off that train. It’s not going to get any better for Trump from here — he’s almost certainly got more indictments coming from Georgia, for starters — and the GOP 2024 field is beginning to fill up with alternatives to a dim-witted grifter whose entire presidential platform to date is “Pardons for me, revenge on everybody else.” Pence! Christie! Scott! Hell, even DeSantis! I like presidential candidates who aren’t indicted!

So, yes. You should leave him now. I know you won’t — no one who is still on the Trump train at this point in 2023 is there for logical or rational reasons, you’re probably either stuck too far down in the grift to ever admit you’re the chump, or you’re just an awful person who wants to vote for a similarly awful person — but you can’t say I didn’t at least tell you it was an option.

Anyway: Hey! Trump indicted! Again! I expect a few months down the line I will have to say that once more. Because he’s just that kind of guy.

— JS