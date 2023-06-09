We’ve Had First Indictment, Yes. What About Second Indictment?
(Photo by Gage Skidmore (see original), used under Creative Commons license (CC BY-SA 2.0). Additional editing and typography by me.)
Good news, Pippin! We get second indictment after all! How many specific indictments have yet to be revealed as of me writing this, but it seems the crimes include obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and false statements, as well as breaking the Espionage Act. Trump as a matter of law is innocent of any charge until proven guilty, but, come on. We would not for the first time ever be indicting a former president of breaking the fucking Espionage Act, and other various federal crimes, if they did not know they had him dead to rights, possibly by his own admission (such as him saying on tape he didn’t declassify documents he’d pilfered).
I wrote a fairly serious piece the first time(!) Trump was indicted about what it all means, and aside from the specifics of the indictment, what I wrote there largely applies here, so I don’t need to write it again, just go and look what I said the first time. What I will say now is this: Hey, Trump supporters, now is a fine time to get off that train. It’s not going to get any better for Trump from here — he’s almost certainly got more indictments coming from Georgia, for starters — and the GOP 2024 field is beginning to fill up with alternatives to a dim-witted grifter whose entire presidential platform to date is “Pardons for me, revenge on everybody else.” Pence! Christie! Scott! Hell, even DeSantis! I like presidential candidates who aren’t indicted!
So, yes. You should leave him now. I know you won’t — no one who is still on the Trump train at this point in 2023 is there for logical or rational reasons, you’re probably either stuck too far down in the grift to ever admit you’re the chump, or you’re just an awful person who wants to vote for a similarly awful person — but you can’t say I didn’t at least tell you it was an option.
Anyway: Hey! Trump indicted! Again! I expect a few months down the line I will have to say that once more. Because he’s just that kind of guy.
Now that he has been indicted, we will learn if Trump is merely a dilettante, or truly a man of his convictions.
Lock Him Up!!!
The trump case has been assigned to trump’s favorite judge. Oh well. it was nice while it lasted.
Is it too early to start the “Lock him up!” chants?
Unfortunately down here in Miss, lots of people vote for whomever the R candidate is no matter what.
The R candidate for dog catcher could have a proven record of euthanizing healthy puppies, while the D candidate consistently re-homes dogs and the morons would still vote for the Repub (my in-laws happen to be among these morons).
Are you serious?! I’m not on the Trump train, although I was ecstatic that he defeated establishment front ‘man Clinton. But please, if you’re sticking all these criminal labels to him then, if you have any awareness of reality, you need to stick at least as many to the current resident of the white house (and almost without question, a great deal more), and likewise, a great deal to the past several residents. If you honestly care about this stuff and aren’t just venting a partisan position, then you will do yourself a great justice to look into the other presidents of the 21st century, because you may find that Trump has done nothing apart from take pages from the playbook of the Obama/Biden administration – well, except the war-mongering, perhaps. And once you realize that, you have to ask yourself, ‘Why is the establishment going so hard against him when he’s no worse than anyone else?’
Thanks. Yes. I’m glad someone is saying this out loud and publicly.
Oooh, the Mallet’s gonna need warming, John.
Captain! Scans show Bothsidesism PLUS “deepstate conspiracy coverup Biden WHARRRRGLE” in nearspace.
“Hell, even DeSantis! I like presidential candidates who aren’t indicted!”
God willing, that will change soon for DeSantis.
So are y’all in a position to inquire of “gym” Jordan, your Congressperson, as to was he anticipating having the Vice President throw the election into the House of Representatives? I keep wondering why nobody on the Jan. 6 investigations has looked into how well the Republican representatives were prepared in advance to overthrow the government. Surely they had some preparation for the coup to succeed. “None dare call it treason” appears to be the watchword today. Please ask your government representatives about this.
Edwin: What it sounds like to me is you are saying, “All Guv’mint bad! We need no laws, no guv’mint, and a Strong Manly Man Man who is Strong and Manly, and who sends the Brown Shirts out to kill anyone who doesn’t Obey Orders from Strong Man! Yay for Dictatorship!”
Less sarcastically, your bothsideism and nihlism is depressing. Everyone who says, “All politicians are criminals! All government is corrupt!” is hopeless. No, none of these people are saints. But there are different levels of this, and if you really do think that Trump is “no worse than anyone else,” then you are blind and deaf. Trump and his followers don’t want representative government by the people and for the people. They don’t want a President; they want a Leader. A Permanent Leader, who gives Orders.
So true. Time for the Republicans to finally see the light and send Trump off into the sunset. At the same time the democrats need to admit that Biden along with his drug addict, influence peddaling son also need to exit. And let’s stop sending 90 year old dementia afflicted women to the Senate, like Feinstein. Eliminate the gerontocracy. Start term limits. You can have 16 years total combined time in all elected offices and then off the public tit. Then go earn an honest living. There were never supposed to be professional politicians who have a separate pension and health care system different from the average American. So yes, Trump needs to go, finally, along with about 50% of all politicians.
I’m not on the Trump train, although I was ecstatic that he defeated establishment front ‘man Clinton.
The two parts of this sentence do not seem to be congruent with each other.
“Oooh, the Mallet’s gonna need warming, John.”
Please don’t. Leave the stupid ones up for laughs.
@ Steve Johnson:
“Biden along with his drug addict, influence peddaling son also need to exit”
Is “influence peddaling” when you’re riding a bike under the influence of drugs?
In the absence of coherent counter-arguments, Bothsiderism seems to be the order of the day.
Edwin:
“I’m not on the Trump Train”
[reads from the Trump Train cue cards exactly]
lol, okay there, my dude.
@Edwin @SteveJohnson
You do realize that many of us don’t hold this as a partisan position right? I believe that no politician is above the law and that if they have broken it (as Trump pretty clearly has in multiple cases here) they should face appropriate justice. If Biden or the Clinton’s have broken the law and it can be proven then by all means they should be charged, tried and if found guilty then sentenced. But so far despite decades of investigations in the Clinton and Biden families, the best Republicans have been able to come up with is a blowjob and a Biden whistleblower who has mysteriously disappeared (much like Hunter’s laptop). If you truly believed what you wrote–you’d be applauding the indictment of Trump since it means at least one corrupt politician is finally facing the music but I suspect your both side-ism is really just cover.
I am not on the Coke Zero train, although I was ecstatic that they beat Pepsi Max in a blind taste test. If you have any awareness of reality then you will agree that it is no worse than any other beverage in the 21st century.
You can have 16 years total combined time in all elected offices and then off the public tit
Yes, nothing like having deeply inexperienced people running the world’s superpower.
There were never supposed to be professional politicians
Uh, what do you think Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and James Monroe (just to grab a few names) were?
Two things are true: (i) Trump deserves to be indicted and (ii) so begins an endless cycle of prosecuting the previous administration.
Back in the day this didn’t happen because — although there certainly was a share of taint on most administrations — when it got bad enough with Nixon he cared enough about the institution to resign. He was many things, but he was an institutionalist. Of course Carl Albert and Sam Ervin knew it was coming, told Nixon that he could have Ford — and Ford alone — as a replacement VP when Agnew had to leave. Ford got to pardon Nixon and the institution was ultimately served.
The only way this now endless war have been avoided with this shitgibbon was if Trump had resigned post Jan 6. The cooler heads in the Democratic Party would have let him walk away into the sunset. But Trump being Trump, it’s only about him. And he’s fucked it all up.
