New Music: “Remnants of the Supernova”

John Scalzi

BE WARNED: This track starts with quite a clatter and then continues to clatter as it goes along; maybe turn it down a bit at first, especially if you’re listening with headphones. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

With that handled, I’m actually personally rather taken with this piece, which sounds both space-y and more than little gothy. It’s what I imagine cruising through the remnants of a supernova would be like: Turbulent, with moments of glittering prettiness. See if you don’t agree.

Also, as a bonus, and to show just how much instrumentation matters, below please find the rough draft of the piece, i.e., when I was noodling on the DAW with just the basic presets and drum machines. The information is the same — if you overlaid the rough draft on the final, the notes would be in the same place one-to-one — but the synths and drum machines have been swapped out and effects slathered on. There’s quite a difference between the two.

— JS

