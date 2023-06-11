New Music (Again!): “Ganymede Flyby”

Why, yes, I have been busy in my music basement this weekend.

For this one, I took NASA audio of a Juno flyby of the Jovian moon Ganymede, and used both the raw audio (“raw” here used advisedly, as the NASA audio is in itself processed), and loops created by making MIDI files from sections of the audio, and then running them through various synthesizers and effects, and then putting down a drum track and then running it through some effects as well. The result is long (eight+ minutes, I think my longest piece yet) and trance-y. Perfect for spacing out, if you will. Enjoy.

— JS