New Music (Again!): “Ganymede Flyby”

Posted on June 11, 2023    Posted by      Leave a Comment

Why, yes, I have been busy in my music basement this weekend.

For this one, I took NASA audio of a Juno flyby of the Jovian moon Ganymede, and used both the raw audio (“raw” here used advisedly, as the NASA audio is in itself processed), and loops created by making MIDI files from sections of the audio, and then running them through various synthesizers and effects, and then putting down a drum track and then running it through some effects as well. The result is long (eight+ minutes, I think my longest piece yet) and trance-y. Perfect for spacing out, if you will. Enjoy.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
June 2023
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: