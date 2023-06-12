Read the First Chapter of “Starter Villain”

It’s up on the Tor/Forge blog!

That’s it, that’s the whole post. Go!

— JS

  1. I would be happier in the long run if I did not click on the link right now clicks

  3. Damn you Scalzi, and your maniacal plot to make us read the first chapter of a book that hasn’t been published yet, leaving us hanging with anticipation. This evil scheme will hold us hostage! Can no hero save us other than having to wait until publication date?

  5. Pre-ordered! 🎉

    My spouse/editor also read it and found a few errors. They are scarily good at that. Need someone to read over the final draft? 😄

  6. Thanks, but I prefer to wait for the whole thing. I’m just gonna go ahead and preorder it.

