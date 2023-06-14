Keeping Up With The Joneses, Part 2: The Temple of Doom
Posted on June 14, 2023 Posted by Athena Scalzi 15 Comments
After so many people had commented on my post that I would dislike this Indiana Jones movie even more than Raiders, I had very low expectations for The Temple of Doom.
Somehow, it was even worse than I was expecting.
The Temple of Doom was one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen, and one of the most unenjoyable two hours I’ve experienced in a long while.
One thing that helps people enjoy a movie is a likeable main character. Indiana Jones is not likeable. For everyone on my last post commenting that Indy isn’t much of a hero, y’all were so right, and boy did this movie drive that home! Indy really sucks as a person, and is a total self-serving asshole.
Starting at the beginning, the opening scene is so ridiculous. You should never ever drink a drink that your enemy has handed you, because OF COURSE it’s poisoned! And he had a little kid driving the getaway car?! This guy is seriously bonkers.
The way he treats Willie is honestly atrocious, and it makes zero sense that she’s supposed to be the love interest with how genuinely mean he is to her throughout the film. It doesn’t even seem like he likes her at all, so the romance feels like it comes out of left field and only happens because Indy is “supposed” to be a heart-throb that has attractive women throwing themselves at him.
I know Willie’s character gets criticized a lot for being a constant damsel in distress and screaming nonstop, but honestly there were some aspects of Willie’s character I found pretty solid. Like when Indiana mentions there are diamonds inside the stones, she goes “diamonds?!” and becomes invested in what is happening. She also mentions marrying a rich prince a couple times throughout the film. Here is a woman who knows what she is about. She likes jewels, money, a comfortable lifestyle, and she’s not afraid to admit her vanity. Rock on, girl.
The fact Indy just totes a little kid along and throws him into dangerous situations nonstop is wild. He almost had Short Round killed numerous times. Why on earth is he his sidekick?! Indy really just snatched him off the streets and was like, “let’s go!” Of course, it takes place in a “different time,” so I guess stealing orphans was just okay back then or something.
They did not skimp on the racism in this movie, that’s for sure. During the banquet scene, I kept thinking surely it can’t get any worse, but it did in fact keep getting worse! I assumed that there had to be some controversy over the portrayal of India in the film, not just for the food aspect but for the religion as well, and Wikipedia proved me right. It was pretty egregious.
Aside from the constant racism issue, I just found the whole child slavery aspect really disturbing, and it made me uncomfortable to watch. I was surprised by the plot point of Short Round being put to work with the other kids, and him immediately using a tool to break his chain and escape. As if none of the other kids had thought of doing that before? Seems kind of strange he’s like the only one who attempted that.
I thought the booby trap scene was much more ridiculous than any of the booby traps in the first movie. Like, you go into a room full of bugs and then another room where stepping in the middle of the room makes the doors close. Okay, sure, classic. But then a completely random part of the wall getting leaned against activates spikes coming down? Why are the spikes so slow? If you wanted to kill someone, why not make it instant instead of giving them several minutes to get out of the pickle they’re in? The booby traps in the beginning of the first one are much more instantaneous than the slow-demise style of the spikes. It was just sort of strange and nonsensical.
One thing that bothers me more than it should is the scene where the guy that tries to assassinate Indy gets hung by the ceiling fan and dies. IN WHAT WORLD IS A CEILING FAN THAT STRONG. Ridiculous, but hardly the least silly part of the movie.
Also, I was surprised by how long the minecart chase scene at the end was. How long was the mine?! It’s like that scene in Fast and Furious 6 where they’re on the runway for so long that the math adds up to the runway being like twenty miles long or something ridiculous like that.
I don’t know, the whole thing was just goofy and racist and gory and weird, and I didn’t like it at all. Certainly a movie I won’t be watching again.
While writing this post, I did something I didn’t do for the first movie and looked up the script. I actually read some of it and from just the little portions I’ve been reading, there’s quite a few differences between it and the movie. For example, in the script, Indy doesn’t willingly take the poisoned drink his enemy offered him, the enemy actually slips the poison into his drink when he isn’t looking, which makes a lot more sense than what happened in the movie. I wonder why they changed it?
I will give this movie approximately one shred of credit and say that Indiana and Willie actually had some good, romantic dialogue in the scene where he comes to her bedroom after dinner at the palace. For a second, I could see the character that Indy is ideally. A charming, witty, romantic professor. If only he were so sweet all the time and not a total dick to Willie in the other scenes.
But, yeah, bad movie. Did not like. Looking forward to the third one.
-AMS
The third one is definitely better than the second one. To me, Indiana Jones movies are like Star Trek movies in reverse: the odd-numbered ones are good and the even-numbered ones are terrible.
Seriously, just stop on #3 and pretend Crystal Skull was just a fever dream with Shia LeBoeuf.
I’m with you. There was one (unintentionally) funny scene when the cult leader traps Indie, Short Round and Willie, and says “Welcome!” My date and I had one of those marvelous moments of synchronicity–we turned to each other, and without missing a beat, yelled “to Fantasy Island!” The audience cheered.
I enjoyed the third film, but be advised that plot-wise, it’s largely a remake of the first one. But I found the Sean Connery bits delightful.
The fourth film is unforgivably awful. Trust me when I say you haven’t seen a bad movie until you see that one.
Not too hard to predict, but I do believe you fill find #3 much better than #2. Totally agree with @Rat,the odd numbered ones are better in the IJ franchise. Hopefully this bodes well for the new one.
80s kid here, and while I still like the first one, I don’t think it has aged as well as some of Spielberg’s other movies. I have seen the second one a single time and that’s all I’ll say. I love the 3rd one still, and the Young Indiana Jones Chronicles tv show.
Honestly, I’m afraid to rewatch anything I loved in the 80’s and 90’s, what with all the casual racism, sexism, homophobia, etc. We recently tried with Knight Rider and it was not pretty.
@Les M– Yes! The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles were the best Indiana Jones. I still occasionally think of the jazz episode. So good.
::I assumed that there had to be some controversy over the portrayal of India in the film, not just for the food aspect but for the religion as well, and Wikipedia proved me right. It was pretty egregious.::
What gets me is that Mola Ram was played by Amrish Puri, an Indian actor known in his native country for playing stern patriarchal figures.
Maybe he took the job because he liked the thought of playing a capering maniac for a change rather than Yet Another Model of East Indian Rectitude, and at least Spielberg cast Indian actors rather than putting White actors in Brownface (as the miniseries THE FAR PAVILIONS, starring his estranged girlfriend Amy Irving as Princess Anjuli and Christopher Lee as Rana Kaka-ji Rao, did!)—but in some ways that makes the blatant racism worse.
Unlike you I really liked the first one. I stood in line for the first showing on the opening day for the second one. Like you I hated it
Err, you missed the airplane escape by air-surfing the inflatable raft down to the mountain tops, and then down to something close to sea level. A benchmark of plausibility, that sequence.
If you want to parasocially commiserate with someone (other than blog readers, I mean), there’s a podcast called “White People Won’t Save You” that talks about racism in film, and they discussed this movie with two folks of Asian descent. It was a really good (and funny!) conversation.
(I’m not affiliated with the podcast, fwiw, just listen to it.)
Your reviewing eye is sharp!
This is the first one of the series I saw when I was about 7 years old or so and that scene with the heart terrified me. When I got a bit older I really liked #1 and #3 but I don’t think I’ve ever rewatched Temple of Doom. All I can really remember about it is the monkey brains and ripping out heart bits. I imagine the stuff I found super scary as a kid would probably seem pretty campy if I watched it now, but I probably won’t bother.
LOL, Welcome to the 80s where “isms” and “ists” were just good clean fun and bullies were the movie heros.
…and they wonder what’s wrong with Gen-X.
Wizards. You need to watch the movie Wizards. Preferably with your dad (and mom, but she tends to express her opinions in lilac tea leaves so..), I’d love y’all’s perspective on that one.
Then dig up Cheech Wizard, by Vaughn Bode, compare and contrast to Wizards.
I’m not saying you’re wrong, mind you. I’m saying I was a teenager when these movies came out and I’ve watched them over and over exactly 0 times since the VCR and Blockbuster was a thing.