28 Years Married

We’re on vacation and have fun things to do, so I will be brief and note that 28 years is not nearly enough time to be married to such a spectacular person such as Krissy. I want another 28! At least! And will work every day to be worthy of the days I get with her.

I hope wherever you are, you are having a tremendous Scalzi Anniversary Day.

— JS

  3. Snap! September 1994.

    I’d be eligible for parole by now, if it had been murder.

  10. Congrats to both of you. Having the right person by your side makes everything a little better.

  13. From the viewpoint of 43-odd (some very odd) years together…heartfelt congratulations. If you’re lucky (we are), it only gets better. Mazel Tov!

  14. The guy and I will hit 33 years this October. My brother, on the other hand, is working towards his 7th marriage – LOL! I am sorry I didn’t warn some of his partners in advance. And for some, I’m not so sorry. But I digress. I don’t actually judge people who choose to divorce. I do think those of us married to people we truly admire and enjoy are especially lucky. Happy Anniversary and many more, John and Krissy!

