28 Years Married
Posted on June 17, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 15 Comments
We’re on vacation and have fun things to do, so I will be brief and note that 28 years is not nearly enough time to be married to such a spectacular person such as Krissy. I want another 28! At least! And will work every day to be worthy of the days I get with her.
I hope wherever you are, you are having a tremendous Scalzi Anniversary Day.
— JS
kewt
Congratulations again! Have a wonderful holiday.
Snap! September 1994.
I’d be eligible for parole by now, if it had been murder.
Congratulations! To both of you. Have a fun time celebrating.
Congratulations! Happy anniversary! :-)
Congratulations!
Congratulations and best wishes for your new journey
Congratulations!
Happy anniversary you youngins. Hope it’s a wonderful break.
Congrats to both of you. Having the right person by your side makes everything a little better.
Conga-rats!
We hope to be married at least as long (if health permits). So far, it’s been 21 years.
Very happy for the two of you. Enjoy yourselves.
From the viewpoint of 43-odd (some very odd) years together…heartfelt congratulations. If you’re lucky (we are), it only gets better. Mazel Tov!
The guy and I will hit 33 years this October. My brother, on the other hand, is working towards his 7th marriage – LOL! I am sorry I didn’t warn some of his partners in advance. And for some, I’m not so sorry. But I digress. I don’t actually judge people who choose to divorce. I do think those of us married to people we truly admire and enjoy are especially lucky. Happy Anniversary and many more, John and Krissy!
Congratulations. I guess you are stuck with each other now. ;>)