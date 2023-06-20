Vote for The Kaiju Preservation Society in the Ohioana Book Awards “Reader’s Choice” Category

Or, if you like, any other book short-listed for this year’s Ohioana Book Awards that catches your fancy, although be aware you can choose only one. And if you do decide to choose Kaiju, well. Then you are my new favorite person in the whole wide world. Yes! You!

Voting is extremely simple: Go to this link, click on the “start” button, and then on the next page click on the book you want to choose, and then click on “submit.” You’re done!

Voting is open from now until July 5, 2023. But no time like the present. Have fun!

— JS