Vote for The Kaiju Preservation Society in the Ohioana Book Awards “Reader’s Choice” Category
Posted on June 20, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 8 Comments
Or, if you like, any other book short-listed for this year’s Ohioana Book Awards that catches your fancy, although be aware you can choose only one. And if you do decide to choose Kaiju, well. Then you are my new favorite person in the whole wide world. Yes! You!
Voting is extremely simple: Go to this link, click on the “start” button, and then on the next page click on the book you want to choose, and then click on “submit.” You’re done!
Voting is open from now until July 5, 2023. But no time like the present. Have fun!
— JS
Done.
LOVE that book.
So far this year I have revisited Fuzzy Nation, Redshirts, and The KPS. All three make me smile on my journey into work (Wil Wheaton reads them to me via Audible. It’s very kind of him.)
I suspect “Agent to the Stars” will be cropping up again soon…
Thanks.
I have voted for you because I like your work, your Whatever and probably you as a decent hominid, but oh my are there nice books in the list! I’ll have to free some time for reading.
Greetings from France.
I feel a bit silly voting on this from Canada, but Kaiju was awesome so I had to vote for it!
Thanks John for another great book!
Done. Wow, that was a simple way to make a friend. Thanks.
; )
Done
I read between 110 and 120 books per year and yours is the only one on the list I’ve read.
When many people think of Ohio authors they only know of professional asshole J.D. Vance. Actually, I’d rather he keep writing his crappy, whiny-ass books instead of serving as a US Senator.
I voted for you, Scalzi. Good luck!
You have my vote. Fun book.
I haven’t seen it mentioned anywhere that KPS is on Kindle Unlimited! I just found out yesterday from an Amazon email.