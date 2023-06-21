Today’s Rather Silly Purchase
It’s my own personal cuneiform tablet! Does it actually say (more or less) “The failure mode of ‘clever’ is ‘asshole'”? I have no way to check! They say it’s a syllabic transliteration into Old Persian, which, okay, I believe them! Is the tablet even correctly oriented in this picture? Again, I would be the last to know! But if it’s not, I can, like, turn it. Either way, I’ve spent $20 in worse ways before. If you’re curious enough to find out how to get your own, here’s a link.
— JS
It just feels like it should be center aligned, however…
I think you were taken. It looks like a round tuit to me.
Going by this image, I’d say the pic would need to be turned 90 degrees clockwise/righty tighty. :)
https://i.pinimg.com/474x/62/7f/8a/627f8aff8afa2c28c0ea041ed3165d3e.jpg
Sometimes you just need silly. :)
Reminds me of the tattoo website which translates the “Chinese” of uploaded photos. So many are nonsense but look cool. So would make a qualified reader of Chinese snigger.
I’m not a qualified reader of old Persian. Looks good to me.
The stone needs to rotate 90 deg. Clockwise to read correctly.
Why do you torment future archaeologists?
Turn it sideways. Top line should look like it starts with a “k.”
And yes! All that time studying Akkadian in college finally paid off!
That’s cool! I wonder if “Ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn” would fit on one tablet?
True enough, $20 has been squandered upon worse things, say, a gallon of gas… Not that high in Ohio, yet? The summer is young… *sigh…
Wow. [/Owen Wilson]
Looks like your cat ran over it when it was wet!
At first I thought it was a quote from Old Man’s War
Did someone (Ken) say that was a round tuit? I have been looking for one of those for years.
Full circle anyone?
https://www.archaeology.org/news/11449-230518-artificial-intelligence-cuneiform