Today’s Rather Silly Purchase

Posted on June 21, 2023

It’s my own personal cuneiform tablet! Does it actually say (more or less) “The failure mode of ‘clever’ is ‘asshole'”? I have no way to check! They say it’s a syllabic transliteration into Old Persian, which, okay, I believe them! Is the tablet even correctly oriented in this picture? Again, I would be the last to know! But if it’s not, I can, like, turn it. Either way, I’ve spent $20 in worse ways before. If you’re curious enough to find out how to get your own, here’s a link.

15 Comments

  5. Reminds me of the tattoo website which translates the “Chinese” of uploaded photos. So many are nonsense but look cool. So would make a qualified reader of Chinese snigger.

    I’m not a qualified reader of old Persian. Looks good to me.

  8. Turn it sideways. Top line should look like it starts with a “k.”

    And yes! All that time studying Akkadian in college finally paid off!

  9. That’s cool! I wonder if “Ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn” would fit on one tablet?

  10. True enough, $20 has been squandered upon worse things, say, a gallon of gas… Not that high in Ohio, yet? The summer is young… *sigh…

  14. Did someone (Ken) say that was a round tuit? I have been looking for one of those for years.

