A “Spot”light On Comedic Villains
Posted on June 22, 2023 Posted by Athena Scalzi
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been out for a hot minute now, and with it has come a million and one reviews of the film. Originally, I was going to add to this onslaught of reviews, but I don’t think y’all need another person telling you how amazing it is. Though, admittedly, it is amazing, and there are so many different aspects of the film that work to make it so dang incredible.
Today, I wanted to talk about one specific aspect that I’ve heard mixed reviews over. The villain. The Spot.
I’ll go ahead and put the spoiler warning here, now. SPOILER WARNING!
Okay, so, The Spot. A seemingly harmless villain that’s clumsy and dorky, partly due to the fact that he was just a nerdy science guy before the accident that turned him into a mass of freaky spots that are actually holes in time and space.
He’s funny! He’s quippy, trips over himself, kicks himself in the literal ass, and is seen as a “villain of the week”. Someone that poses no real threat.
But, I’m not really here to talk about him as much as I am to talk about the idea of comedic villains as a whole. Should the bad guy be funny? Should the bad guy make us laugh, or should the quippiness be reserved for the witty hero?
I think recent media (namely Marvel and DC movies) has been gravitating towards more comedic bad guys as of late, because they had so many serious ones for so long that people need a break from the mundaneness that is a serious villain.
The most prominent examples that come to mind are Thanos and Darkseid. Ultra powerful tyrant world conquerors that aim to massacre millions. These guys are fucking BORING. I hate these villains because their motivations are so utterly lacking.
Thanos had all the power in the universe to reshape the fabric of reality, and he thinks the best solution to everything is to erase half the population? Like what is he even talking about? What does he plan to do after that? Not to mention the fact that humans have been on Earth for thousands of years, and “the snap” only set us back to 1970 population wise. Like we could just get the population back up to what it is now in a couple decades. Thanos did all that for like… nothing. And what did he do afterwards? Go sit in a field and destroyed the stones? What a loser.
(I’m pretty sure in the comics he has a different motivation for doing what he does, something about trying to impress Death herself, which makes a lot more sense, but we’re just talking about the MCU here.)
There’s so many more examples of boring, powerful villains, like Ronan from Guardians of the Galaxy, Malekith from Thor: The Dark World, Red Skull from Captain America, General Zod from Superman. These guys have no personality, lackluster motivations, no interesting aspects of their character, and pretty much never even engage in witty banter with the hero! I’m not saying that you have to make the villain likeable or sympathetic every single time, but my god are these bitches boring.
So, you overcorrect and try to make villains funny suddenly. Does it work better than boring villains? Well, considering how many people are obsessed with Loki, it at least works from a marketing standpoint.
Perhaps people think making a villain funny takes away from their evilness and threateningness? I don’t really think that’s true, though, I mean look at Hades or Yzma! Both are plenty malicious and evil, but still really funny! They are undoubtedly some of the most iconic villains from that time period of movies, especially when compared to villains like Clayton or Governor Ratcliffe.
So, when it comes to The Spot, is he too funny to be taken seriously? Does it take away from his attempt at being villainous? I think in the beginning, his unintentional funniness that stems from his ineptness and clumsiness certainly does make him appear as less of threat, hence why he is dubbed as pretty much just a nuisance. But as the movie goes on and he gains more and more power, suddenly he’s not so funny anymore, and he progresses towards being truly evil. Even the characters admit they no longer see him as a joke, and Miles is sorry he ever doubted his ability to be a villain.
He wants to be seen as threatening, and he knows in the beginning he’s not, which is why he’s trying to gain more power in the first place. He wants to be taken seriously by the hero, and not laughed at like he’s just a joke. But he is a joke in the beginning, he literally kicked his own ass! So his transformation into a super powerful, super menacing, malicious villain is very well done, I think.
For me, The Spot works. For others, he doesn’t. He’s just “too funny” for some people, which I can totally understand not wanting a funny villain all the time. Like, sometimes you need a serious, dark moment where the villain truly displays their evilness without the comedy relief. But that’s exactly why I think The Spot ends up working so well. Because he becomes not funny, and the hero genuinely becomes threatened by him and his power. His evilness is no longer a laughing matter.
I honestly think he’s such an interesting villain, even if revenge against the hero is a bit of a weak or cliché motive.
What do you think of The Spot? Who’s your favorite villain of all time? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!
“He wants to be seen as threatening, and he knows in the beginning he’s not, which is why he’s trying to gain more power in the first place. He wants to be taken seriously by the hero, and not laughed at like he’s just a joke. But he is a joke in the beginning, he literally kicked his own ass! So his transformation into a super powerful, super menacing, malicious villain is very well done, I think.”
I hadn’t thought about this before, but when you put it this way, he reminds me of Syndrome, from “The Incredibles.” There’s another villain who started out weak (in his case, wanting to be a hero sidekick) but because of ridicule, he transformed himself into a dangerous and truly evil villain.
I have not seen the film but based on your review, the one thing I REALLY want to do is to See Spot run. Run Spot run.
🐧
“I’m not saying that you have to make the villain likeable or sympathetic every single time, but my god are these bitches boring.”
Hahahahahah!
Probably the funniest villain I can think of right now is The Mayor from Buffy. Friendly, quippy, folksy, and yet unabashedly wants to become a demon, lecturing the students one last time (“pure evil”) before they get eaten. It can be done!
I don’ think General Zod gets enough credit for being a complex and multifaceted character. Take, for instance, his keen interest in kitchen renovation:
Athena, I enjoyed your analysis. Yeah, give me anything but boring and I can get by the rest.
Keep ’em coming.
It’s not just that villains like Thanos are boring, it’s that they’re ANNOYING — in the pretentious guy from your philosophy class level of annoying, where you could explain to them all the ways they are wrong but you’d have to start so far back and do so much work that most people just give up and fight them.
Good villains are understandable, not in the sense that we want to be them, but that we can see where they are coming from and sympathize with some of their motives, even if we deplore their methods. My two favorite villains from the MCU are Killmonger from Black Panther and Wilson Fisk from Daredevil (the tv show, I don’t think he’s as well characterized in other portrayals). Both have a point! They’re not wrong in their distress! You can almost empathize with them — right up to the point where they go overboard into evil.
I don’t think revenge against the hero is a bad motive either; superheros certainly do a lot of collateral damage and getting frustrated by that is a normal human response. As is the temptation to ramp up your threats because nobody is taking you seriously. I was already curious about this movie and you’ve convinced me to go see it, which is one of the qualities of a good review! Well done!
Your fresh takes on movies overall are the pieces that resonate most with me Athena – really appreciate them :)
There was a Big Idea piece on here recently about female villains always needing to show motivation while with the males it was optional, which intrigued me.
I think there is a place for reasonless villains (plot wise, they could just as easily be an asteroid on paths to destroy the earth, making the focus on the reaction rather than the threat), but I do generally prefer it if persons in my entertainment have actual personality.
Found the Big Idea piece I mentioned: https://whatever.scalzi.com/2023/06/09/the-big-idea-cj-leede/
Maeve Fly by CJ Leede
I think one of the scariest villains that has come forth in the latest superhero film/TV renaissance has to be the Purple Man, called Kilgrave, as appearing in Jessica Jones and played by David Tennant. He can control anyone’s mind and make them do any horrible thing. And he was oh so supervillain-crazy, so you never knew quite what he would do next. shudders
I wonder if funny villains are realistic? I mean, think of whichever politicians you regard as basically villainous. (I concede some peoples’ lists will be different from mine, but that doesn’t matter). None of them appear to have any more sense of humor than a rabid raccoon.
I think most of them are really boring in the way you describe, but they’re (sadly) real. Maybe a good villain has the right amount of unbelievability?
Let’s not forget the OG comedic villain, The Joker
His name is literally the Joker – and it seems people love him as a villain, if the sales of tickets to see his movies and sales of his comics are any indication.
Of course his style of comedy is so cruel – but it could be argued that his style of comedy is just a bit further out on the spectrum of “practical joke” comedy that also includes things like Jackass
This also feels like a good, if unintentional, companion piece to John’s new release – Starter Villain :-)