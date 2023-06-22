Starter Villain Gets a Starred Review in Booklist + Goodreads ARC Giveaway

The full review is behind a paywall so I won’t link it here, but here’s the kicker line:

“Scalzi again examines tropes in a tale of an ordinary individual being cast into an extraordinary situation with his trademark quick pacing, clever banter, and ability to find humor in desperate situations.”

There are far worse trademarks to have than quick pacing, clever banter and humor, I will tell you.

This was actually the first trade review of the book that I knew of (I had to wait until it was published to post it), and it was a very nice way to start the review cycle.

On the subject of Starter Villain, there’s currently a giveaway contest for the ARC on Goodreads, so if you’re in the US (sorry, rest of the world), go ahead and give it shot!

— JS