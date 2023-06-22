Starter Villain Gets a Starred Review in Booklist + Goodreads ARC Giveaway
Posted on June 22, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
The full review is behind a paywall so I won’t link it here, but here’s the kicker line:
“Scalzi again examines tropes in a tale of an ordinary individual being cast into an extraordinary situation with his trademark quick pacing, clever banter, and ability to find humor in desperate situations.”
There are far worse trademarks to have than quick pacing, clever banter and humor, I will tell you.
This was actually the first trade review of the book that I knew of (I had to wait until it was published to post it), and it was a very nice way to start the review cycle.
On the subject of Starter Villain, there’s currently a giveaway contest for the ARC on Goodreads, so if you’re in the US (sorry, rest of the world), go ahead and give it shot!
— JS
Congratulations on this. Must be fun with the publishing of a new book to start seeing the opinions of the readers, official (critics) and the fans. Definitely enjoy this period.
quick pacing, clever banter, and ability to find humor in desperate situations.”
We all need this to survive in the current timeline!
Congrats on the great review, I’m looking forward to it. And the cat part, hope you survive the inevitable backlash when you reveal our feline overlords fiendish plan (mostly making us feed them and clean up after them).