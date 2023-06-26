Requesting Recommendations From The Readers (That’s You!)
Posted on June 26, 2023 Posted by Athena Scalzi
Hello, everyone! I am back in Santa Monica once again, this time for eighteen days. I would really appreciate some recommendations of what to do in the area, just some places you’ve been and love or places you think I should check out. If you recommend a restaurant, tell me what dish I should get! I want to know what y’all like.
It’s not Santa Monica proper, but Sawtelle Japantown is not far away. Plenty of people will recommend the various Tsujita ramen shops, but I’m a huge fan of the Banh Mi at Nong La on Sawtelle. There’s also a bunch of assorted Japanese culture shops that are fun to wander in.
Full disclosure: I live within walking distance.
Going to second hitting Tsujita, specifically the dip ramen as that was invented by a chef from Los Angeles so I’m not sure that’s everywhere. Check out Bay Cities which is a sandwich shop that is pretty dang amazing. There is an amazing restaurant on top of The Huntley Hotel which has amazing views but is pricey. Also at the Huntley is the Bungalow which is a cool place to hang out.
Well, you have a welcome cat (on a welcome mat) so that’s a good start.
It’s not strictly speaking in Santa Monica, but rather just a bit north along the PCH in Pacific Palisades is the Getty Villa Museum, which has a collection of (real) Greek and Roman artifacts in a reproduction Roman villa, which is pretty neat. The main Getty museum isn’t all that far away either. You can get to the Villa easily by bus (the 134 bus runs from Santa Monica right to the Getty Villa entrance on the PCH). The main museum is a little more of a ride, but even that you can do without a car (taking the 2 bus to the 761 bus, changing lines at the Hammer Museum, which is pretty cool itself and free.) All these museums are well worth the trip.