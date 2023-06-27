Keeping Up With The Joneses, Part 3: The Last Crusade

Many of you told me that Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was a better movie than its predecessors (especially Temple of Doom), and you were right! I liked this third installment much more than I did the first two. That doesn’t mean I loved it or anything, just that it’s a lot better than the other two.

For the first forty-five minutes, I was so uninterested and bored that I considered stopping and just giving up on watching any more Indiana Jones. But then it got going, and once it really got going, it was pretty enjoyable! It was just kind of a lot of set-up to get through.

One thing I’ve been surprised about through this series is how many people Indiana kills. Like, he is legit a murderer. In this movie, it felt like there was like a lot of death at the hands of Indy, but then I remembered that they were Nazis so it’s okay! He’s just doing his patriotic duty. I’m actually really glad that Nazis were the bad guy of this movie. It fits with the time period, and I’ll never not enjoy seeing Nazis get punched in the face.

Was I surprised that Elsa turned out to be in cahoots with the Nazis? Nope! I’m usually really bad at guessing plot twists and villain reveals, but I thought it was pretty obvious that she was the one that trashed their rooms looking for the diary, so I knew from the get-go she was bad news bears.

And you already know I’m gonna talk about the love interest aspect of this movie. It is hilarious that they had Elsa sleep with both Indy and his father. It makes their dynamic so hilariously awkward. Also can we talk about how Indy stole a flower for Elsa? He’s a thief! A murderer and a thief! Sheesh this guy is really the whole package.

Of course Indy pulled his usual aggressive “you love it” tactic (honestly it’s less of an Indy thing and more of a “any character Harrison Ford plays” cough cough Blade Runner). In Temple of Doom, Willie and him both said they weren’t that easy, and in this one, Indy tells Elsa he doesn’t like fast women. It’s actually kind of a funny schtick.

I am glad that they ended up killing Elsa off, though, because she was working with the Nazis and there’s really no way to come back from that, so she kind of had to die.

One thing I enjoyed about this particular quest of Indy’s was the riddles that went along with the booby traps. I like that there had to be some thinking involved in order to reach the grail. Plus, I love that the holy grail was not a super decked out golden bejeweled cup.

I liked the exploration of the relationship between Indy and his father, and Indy expressing his feelings honestly about him not making him feel loved and important as a kid. I thought it was really nice to see some other aspects of Indy’s character and see some of the trauma he carries with him. It makes him feel like a more fleshed out character. He’s not just a rugged playboy adventurer, he’s got daddy issues!

One thing I’ve come to expect from these movies is goofiness. There’s a lot of stuff that’s just kind of silly. For example, when Indy opens his eyes underwater in the oil-filled water that is literally on fire. How did he open his eyes without damaging them?! I know, it’s really nitpicky to complain about that, but like… his eyes would be so fucked!

Also, I was thinking about how interesting it would be to have Indy come face to face with Hitler at some point, and then it happened! I was actually kind of shocked they had Hitler make an appearance. I kind of hoped Indy would punch him or something, but obviously that would be a quick way to get killed, so I can’t blame him for having a deer-in-the-headlights moment as he signed the diary.

Yeah, I don’t know, it was a perfectly fine adventure movie with substantial goofiness and a bizarre romance and a whole lot of explosions and guns. What more could you ask for?

My number one spot for “searching for the holy grail” movies belongs to Monty Python and the Holy Grail, but The Last Crusade can have spot number two.

-AMS