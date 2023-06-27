“Slow Time Between the Stars” Now Out on Amazon and Audible

Today’s the day! My new story “Slow Time Between the Stars” is out on Amazon and Audible, as part of the Far Reaches collection, in Kindle and audio versions. If you buy the text version, you get the audio version, narrated by Kay Eluvian, as well; they’re bundled together. If you are a subscriber to Amazon Prime or Kindle Unlimited, “Slow Time” and the other stories in the Far Reaches collection are available to you without any additional cost. If you’re not, you can get each story for a pretty low price: currently 99 cents in the US.

My story tells of Asa, an artificial intelligence who has one mission: to bring humanity to the stars. How that happens, over the span of hundreds of thousands of years, is the crux of the tale. I won’t tell you more about the story than that, because I don’t want to spoil it and also because it’s short anyway; the audio version (which is terrific, by they way; Eluvian’s performance is delightful) can be listened to in an hour.

Short, but, I hope, packing a punch. Back when I announced the story, I mentioned it was slightly different than my usual thing, and it is: A short story is a lovely place to try different things and see what you think of them. It’s, as the title might suggest, a little slower, and also a little more overtly philosophical. I won’t say it’s utterly unlike anything I’ve done before, but it’s a bit of an odd duck in my bibliography. I like that fact about it. I think you will, too.

If you like “Slow Time” then remember that there are five other stories in the Far Reaches collection, by some of the most interesting writers working in science fiction and fantasy: Ann Leckie, James SA Corey, Rebecca Roanhorse, Nnedi Okorafor and Veronica Roth. And like “Slow Time” they’re available to Prime/KU subscribers as part of their subscription, or offered for sale for (currently) 99 cents. Please check them out!

Finally, remember that I created a companion EP of electronic music for this story, called Between the Stars, which is available on all major streaming services (here’s the Amazon Music landing page for it), with two tracks, “Between the Stars” and “Asa” directly inspired by the story.

Happy reading!

— JS