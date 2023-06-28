How Hazy Have the Canadian Fires Made the Skies Today?
Posted on June 28, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
Hazy enough that my camera was able to record sunspots without the benefit of a filter. That’s… pretty hazy, folks.
I hope those in Canada affected by the fires are staying safe, and those in Canada and elsewhere affected by the smoke are doing what they can to avoid the worst effects.
— JS
Here in Ottawa-Gatineau, we’ve done okay enough thanks to the recent rains. Air quality’s expected to take another nose dive for a few more days starting tomorrow.
Here in Eastern Iowa many children’s sports are canceled and Iowa City closed an outdoor swimming pool because the smoke has reached the Very Unhealthy particulate count.
We’ve cranked our HEPA filter to its highest fan speed.
Here in Toronto, today was definitely an indoor day; I took 2 steps outside, smelled the air & decided to stay inside. The air smells & tastes really acrid.
We Californians learned back in our wildfire season of 2020 that it’s best to keep on hand materials necessarily for quickly cobbling together a Corsi-Rosenthal box to filter indoor air. So, since then, I’ve maintained links to materials and DIY plans to make those, here on my Web site:
http://linuxmafia.com/~rick/household.html#diy
(In particular, since that smoggy August & September, I’ve kept MERV13 filters in storage, as they sell out if you wait until you really need them.)