The Mid-ness of “The Flash”

The Flash has been out long enough now that I feel anyone who wants to see it has probably already seen it, and those who haven’t probably don’t really care to ever see it. So, I feel justified in talking about it with spoilers!

As with any DC film (live action ones, at least), my expectations were pretty low. These movies are generally bad! It’s just a widely known fact at this point. I think any hope of them ever getting better went out the window with Aquaman.

So, obviously I didn’t expect some cinematic masterpiece with The Flash. However, I’m happy to say that it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be. Now, don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t very good, either. But it wasn’t bad. It was very mid.

First off, y’all already know how I feel about time travel, especially in superhero movies. Long story short, I’m not a fan of time travel plots. I think time travel is goofy and never really makes any sense. Of course, The Flash is all about time travel. It’s about Barry discovering he’s fast enough to run through time, changing the events of the past, messing up the “present”, learning that there’s multiverses, all the classic stuff.

As much as I dislike time travel, this plot didn’t bother me that much. The interesting thing about the Flash is that he is canonically faster than the speed of light, therefore he can travel through time and space differently. In my opinion this is a much better approach to time travel “science” than something like Marvel’s Endgame. Basically, it makes slightly more sense to me than the usual movie science behind time travel, so I like it better.

Also, another reason this plot works for me is because it’s the classic story of Barry trying to save his mom, ultimately realizing he can’t, and having to intentionally incite her murder. That’s fucked up! That’s honestly heartbreaking, and even if it doesn’t totally make sense because of time travel rules and whatnot, I love the moral aspect of it. Having to do what’s “right” by making sure your mom gets murdered? That’s bonkers. And the Flash is genuinely a strong character for making this decision. A hero makes sacrifices, and the Flash certainly proves that in this movie.

Alternatively, one bad thing about The Flash is that it does not look great. The special effects are pretty garbage, and the time travel scenes look really goofy. The fight scenes can look pretty silly too, especially when Supergirl is involved. It honestly looks kind of like a video game, especially the fight scene that ensues right after she escapes from her prison. I know this has been the biggest criticism of the movie so far, so no surprise here.

Moving on, I like that Barry actually has to interact with the younger, alternate version of himself. And I like that he has the idea that he definitely should not interact with himself, but of course it happens anyways. And I like that he’s annoyed and irritated with himself and has to learn to be nicer to his younger, more obnoxious self. This version that he’s jealous of, this version of himself that he could have been. There’s certainly something to be said about the dynamic between them.

It only makes sense that this younger version would be reckless and keep trying to save Supergirl, would be unwise and convinced that he could fix anything now that he has these new powers. Wouldn’t any of us feel the same?

I liked seeing Supergirl in this movie, I thought it was an interesting take on what would happen in another reality. One thing I love about her is that she uses kicks when she fights. Superman is so punchy, whereas Supergirl uses her body in different ways to fight. Of course, she throws a lot of punches too, and blows up missiles with her fists, but it’s nice to see the legs incorporated. Kick their asses, girl!

I also like that Barry is clearly neurodivergent, or at least this version, as I probably wouldn’t say the same about the CW’s version. I like that he is a normal person and more relatable than other heroes. We can’t all be Amazonian goddesses! Some of us got anxiety and shit!

Plus, there’s some really good, emotional moments in this movie, and it honestly surprised me. I enjoyed watching it, even if some parts elicited an eye roll from me. I even laughed out loud a few times! Compared to Aquaman and Batman v Superman, this wasn’t so bad.

What’d you think of it? Is it ridiculous or cool that Barry can just literally run through time? Was Supergirl badass or what? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS