Happy July 4th
Posted on July 4, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
I’d write more but my internet service provider chose a national holiday to have an access incident, and my ability to be online today is intermittent at best. Hopefully you’re enjoying the day away from the Internet anyway. See you tomorrow —
— JS
boom!
Our provider has been up and down and twice in one week we had power outages. One due to a huge tree one our tiny private road being struck by lightning. It fell across the road and block it. We didn’t even know until we tried to leave. My husband would have helped with cutting the tree up but the brothers who own the road – well, one is nice, one is a curmudgeon.
Then someone decided to hit a pole and take out the electricity a week later. As Red Foreman would say – Morons.
Mine was out first thing this morning too. Urgh.
When the techs are away it is revealed that the system is held together by spit and chewing gum.