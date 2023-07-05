In Which a Hapless Nature Photographer Is Attacked By a Vicious Pack of Short Wolves!!!
John Scalzi
It was a brutal attack, my friends. Soon nothing was left but the bones. Please be careful out there, the short wolves are everywhere. They will take you down, and then it’s all over. Trust me. I know.
— JS
Ha! So sweet.
I think the Shih Tzu short wolf is the most terrifying
Are you a man of good taste, or a man who tastes good? Enquiring dogs find out!
Headline: “Best selling author licked to death by short, fuzzy little wolves! “
In the noble tradition of “Always get the shot, even when being devoured by short wolves.”
Speaking as a werpug, there is a lot of good eating there
“While Jim is attacked by vicious wild beasts, I’d like to tell you about Mutual of Omaha’s new travel protection plans.”