The Kaiju Preservation Society is a 2023 Hugo Award Best Novel Finalist

The official 2023 Hugo Award finalist list is out and I’m delighted to say The Kaiju Preservation Society is on it!

I’ll have more to say about this all in a bit, but for now, here’s a link to the entire finalist list on the Chengdu Worldcon site, and, for those who don’t want to link, the entire list below. Congratulations to everyone!

✦ Astounding Award for Best New Writer

· Travis Baldtree

· Naseem Jamnia

· Isabel J Kim*

· Maijia Liu

· Everina Maxwell*

· Weimu Xin*

* – finalist in their 2nd year of eligibility

✦ Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book

· Akata Woman (The Nsibidi Scripts), by Nnedi Okorafor (Viking Books for Young Readers)

· Bloodmarked, by Tracy Deonn (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

· Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak, by Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen/Titan Books)

· The Golden Enclaves, by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)

· In the Serpents Wake, by Rachel Hartman (Random House Books for Young Readers)

· Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods, by Catherynne M. Valente (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

✦ Best Fan Artist

· Iain Clark

· Richard Man

· Laya Rose

· Alison Scott

· España Sheriff

· Orion Smith

✦ Best Fan Writer

· Chris M. Barkley

· Bitter Karella

· Arthur Liu

· RiverFlow

· Jason Sanford

· Örjan Westin

✦ Best Fancast

· Coode Street Podcast, presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe, produced by Jonathan Strahan

· Hugo, Girl!, by Haley Zapal, Amy Salley, Lori Anderson, and Kevin Anderson

· Hugos There, by Seth Heasley

· Kalanadi, created and presented by Rachel

· Octothorpe, by John Coxon, Alison Scott, and Liz Batty

· Worldbuilding for Masochists, by Cass Morris, Rowenna Miller, Marshall Ryan Maresca

✦ Best Fanzine

· Chinese Academic SF Express, by Latssep and Tianluo_Qi

· Galactic Journey, by Gideon Marcus, Janice Marcus, Tammi Bozich, Erica Frank, Arel Lucas, and Mark Yon

· Journey Planet, by Regina Kanyu Wang, Yen Ooi, Arthur Liu, Sara Felix, Amanda Wakaruk, Olav Rokne, Jean Martin, Steven H Silver, Chuck Serface, Erin Underwood, Alissa Wales, John Coxon, Pádraig Ó Méalóid, James Bacon and Christopher J Garcia

· Nerds of a Feather, by Roseanna Pendlebury, Arturo Serrano, Paul Weimer, Adri Joy, Joe Sherry, Vance Kotrla, G. Brown

· Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog, by Olav Rokne and Amanda Wakaruk

· Zero Gravity Newspaper, by RiverFlow and Ling Shizhen

✦ Best Semiprozine

· Escape Pod, Co-editors Mur Lafferty & Valerie Valdes; Assistant editors Benjamin C. Kinney & Premee Mohamed, host Tina Connolly, Producers Summer Brooks and Adam Pracht

· FIYAH, edited by the entire FIYAH team

· khōréō, edited by team khōréō

· PodCastle, Co-Editors Shingai Njeri Kagunda and Eleanor R. Wood; Assistant Editor Sofia Barker; Host Matt Dovey; Audio Producers Peter Adrian Behravesh, Devin Martin, and Eric Valdes

· Strange Horizons, edited by The Strange Horizons Editorial Team

· Uncanny Magazine, publishers and editors-in-chief: Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing/poetry editor Chimedum Ohaegbu; managing editor Monte Lin; nonfiction editor Meg Elison; podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky

✦ Best Professional Artist

· Sija Hong

· Kuri Huang

· Paul Lewin

· Alyssa Winans

· Jian Zhang

· Enzhe Zhao

✦ Best Editor, Long Form

· Ruoxi Chen

· Lindsey Hall

· Lee Harris

· Sarah Peed

· Huan Yan

· Haijun Yao

✦ Best Editor, Short Form

· Scott H. Andrews

· Neil Clarke

· Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki

· Sheree Renée Thomas

· Xu Wang

· Feng Yang

✦ Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

· Andor: “One Way Out”, written by Beau Willimon, Tony Gilroy, and George Lucas, directed by Toby Haynes (Lucasfilm)

· Andor: “Rix Road”, written by Tony Gilroy and George Lucas, directed by Benjamin Caron (Lucasfilm)

· The Expanse: “Babylon’s Ashes”, written by Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, Naren Shankar, directed by Breck Eisner (Alcon Entertainment)

· For All Mankind: “Stranger in a Strange Land”, written by Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, directed by Craig Zisk (Tall Ship Productions/Sony Pictures Television)

· She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Whose Show is This?”, written by Jessica Gao, Francesca Gailes, and Jacqueline Gailes, directed by Kat Coiro (Marvel Entertainment)

· Stranger Things: “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”, written by Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, and Paul Dichter, directed by Shawn Levy (21 Laps Entertainment)

✦ Best Dramatic Presentation，Long Form

· Avatar: The Way of Water, screenplay by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, directed by James Cameron (Lightstorm Entertainment / TSG Entertainment II)

· Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, screenplay by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, directed by Ryan Coogler (Marvel Studios)

· Everything Everywhere All at Once, screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert (IAC Films / Gozie AGBO)

· Nope, written by Jordan Peele, directed by Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures / Monkeypaw Productions)

· Severance (Season 1), written by Dan Erickson, Anna Ouyang Moench et al., directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle (Red Hour Productions / Fifth Season)

· Turning Red, screenplay by Julia Cho and Domee Shi, directed by Domee Shi (Walt Disney Studios / Pixar Animation Studios)

✦ Best Related Work

· Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, by Kyle Buchanan (William Morrow)

· Buffalito World Outreach Project, by Lawrence M. Schoen (Paper Golem LLC)

· Chinese Science Fiction, An Oral History, Volume 1, by Yang Feng (Chengdu Times Press)

· “The Ghost of Workshops Past”, by S.L. Huang (Tordotcom)

· Still Just a Geek: An Annotated Memoir, by Wil Wheaton (William Morrow)

· Terry Pratchett: A Life With Footnotes, by Rob Wilkins (Doubleday)

✦ Best Graphic Story or Comic

· Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams, by Bartosz Sztybor, Filipe Andrade, Alessio Fioriniello, Roman Titov, Krzysztof Ostrowski (Dark Horse Books)

· DUNE: The Official Movie Graphic Novel, by Lilah Sturges, Drew Johnson, Zid (Legendary Comics)

· Monstress vol. 7: Devourer, by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Image Comics)

· Once & Future Vol 4: Monarchies in the UK, by Kieron Gillen / Dan Mora (BOOM! Studios)

· Saga, Vol. 10, by Brian K. Vaughan, Fiona Staples, Fonografiks (Image Comics)

· Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Matheus Lopes (DC Comics)

✦ Best Series

· Children of Time Series, by Adrian Tchaikovsky (Pan Macmillan/Orbit)

· The Founders Trilogy, by Robert Jackson Bennett (Del Rey)

· The Locked Tomb, by Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)

· October Daye, by Seanan McGuire (DAW)

· Rivers of London, by Ben Aaronovich (Orion)

· The Scholomance, by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)

✦ Best Short Story

· “D.I.Y.”, by John Wiswell (Tordotcom, August 2022)

· “On the Razor’s Edge”, by Jiang Bo (Science Fiction World, January 2022)

· “Rabbit Test”, by Samantha Mills (Uncanny Magazine, November-December 2022)

· “Resurrection”, by Ren Qing (Future Fiction/Science Fiction World, December 2022)

· “The White Cliff”, by Lu Ban (Science Fiction World, May 2022)

· “Zhurong on Mars”, by Regina Kanyu Wang (Frontiers, September 2022)

✦ Best Novelette

· “The Difference Between Love and Time”, by Catherynne M. Valente (Someone in Time: Tales of Time-Crossed Romance, Solaris)

· “A Dream of Electric Mothers”, by Wole Talabi (Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction, Tordotcom)

· “If You Find Yourself Speaking to God, Address God with the Informal You”, by John Chu (Uncanny Magazine, July-August 2022)

· “Murder By Pixel: Crime and Responsibility in the Digital Darkness”, by S.L. Huang (Clarkesworld, December 2022)

· “The Space-Time Painter”, by Hai Ya (Galaxy’s Edge, April 2022)

· “We Built This City”, by Marie Vibbert (Clarkesworld, June 2022)

✦ Best Novella

· Even Though I Knew the End, by C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)

· Into the Riverlands, by Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)

· A Mirror Mended, by Alix E. Harrow (Tordotcom)

· Ogres, by Adrian Tchaikovsky (Solaris)

· What Moves the Dead, by T. Kingfisher (Tor Nightfire)

· Where the Drowned Girls Go, by Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)

✦ Best Novel

· The Daughter of Doctor Moreau, by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

· The Kaiju Preservation Society, by John Scalzi (Tor Books)

· Legends & Lattes, by Travis Baldree (Tor Books)

· Nona the Ninth, by Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)

· Nettle & Bone, by T. Kingfisher (Tor Books)

· The Spare Man, by Mary Robinette Kowal (Tor Books)

— JS