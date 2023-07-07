New Books and ARCs, 7/7/23
July 7, 2023
July is sultry, which makes it a fine time to cool off with a fine read. What in this lovely stack of new books and ARCs is your favored read on a summer eve? Share in the comments!
— JS
The Black Scorpions would be my pick. For the rest, I’d look at the blurbs…
The book on the bottom, Forge of Darkness, threw me for a moment…it’s been out for a long time. Then I realized it was a Subterranean Press reprint, looked it up, and realized I am very jealous of you right now. Some of the interior artwork they posted on the website is gorgeous.
Steven Erikson is probably my favorite fantasy author, and I’ve loved everything he’s written.
Huh, coincidentally I just last month read another Tom Reamy collection — “San Diego Lightfoot Sue and other stories”. He’s great and I hope more people find out about his work. (I read his story “The Detweiler Boy” in F&SF a few years after it came out and recent-ishly there was a podcast verson of it that I listened to.)
A Chuck Tingle book that doesn’t involve pounding in the butt?
oooh, Rose/House by Arkady Martine 😍 I read (and very much enjoyed) the ebook version, but would love to have a print copy!
New Josiah Bancroft??? Sign me up.
The review a couple days ago of The Black Scorpions piqued my curiosity. I have an old paperback copy of San Diego Lightfoot Sue; Tom Reamy is underrated.
I’ve already read Camp Damascus and absolutely start with that.
Obviously the Chuck Tingle.
I just read a synopsis of I Thought You Loved Me and it sounds like it is really interesting. Especially the part of Mari working in the video gaming industry. raises eyebrows I’d be interested because it sounds like a book that deals with interesting issues.
Malazan <3