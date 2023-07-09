A Review Of “Dining In The Dark” At Little Llama Peruvian Tacos

The night I got to LA, I decided to look around online and see what kind of interesting and fun events would be happening whilst I was visiting. Almost immediately, I found an event called “Dining In The Dark” being held at a place in downtown LA called Little Llama Peruvian Tacos. Intrigued, I checked out the details. It entailed of a nine course dinner, all of which you were supposed to eat blindfolded. Obviously, I knew I had to try this out and see if dining in the dark is better than just regular dining.

Upon arrival, I noticed the place is actually very casual. It’s the kind of place where you order at the counter, with blackboard menus behind the registers and a fridge to grab your beverage of choice out of. In their own words it’s “a fun and casual environment with counter service and quick but not ‘fast’ food”.

They sat me at a table for two, though I was dining alone. Apparently there were two other solo diners, but I didn’t see them anywhere. I was surrounded by larger parties, and I honestly felt self-conscious. This was strange to me because I eat out alone all the time, and never feel weird about it. In fact, I’ve done it numerous times on this trip, but this was the first time I felt like I should have someone sitting across from me.

Moving on, I was given a welcome cocktail. We were given this before we adorned our blindfolds, so I did see what this looked like. It was passionfruit juice and sparkling wine, with a spicy salted rim. This was a really nice beverage! It was light and refreshing and perfectly sweet, and I quite enjoy the flavor of passionfruit so that was a plus. Also, I tried to avoid the spicy rim, but once I worked up the nerve to try it, it was really tasty and not too spicy.

Obviously I didn’t get any pictures, but the event organizer ended up sending an email out to everyone after the event that included the full tasting menu plus photos of each item. So that’s what you’re going to see!

After the drink and an explanation of how the event worked, we all put on our blindfolds. Basically, they’d serve you a course and then tell what it was afterwards. When it came to the blindfolds, they were like sleep mask style blindfolds. You couldn’t see through them but you could definitely see like, downwards? Like you could see the table and your hands and whatnot if you just looked down. Obviously, I didn’t want to see anything, so I just closed my eyes.

Then I accidentally saw the first course anyways because I was taking a sip of my water with my eyes open under the blindfold when they set it down in front of me so I literally saw it. My bad. It was in a little taster glass, and you were just supposed to drink it. It tasted like salsa at first. It was so bright and fresh, I really loved it! I thought it might be gazpacho since it probably was not just straight up salsa in a glass.

It was slightly spicy, but so flavorful and light at the same time. I could’ve eaten a huge bowl of this. This first course ended up being one of my favorites of the night.

Onto the second dish! It was actually kind of funny, the server put the course down in front of me and said “here’s your tuna tostada”. Ope. She told me what it was. And since I already knew what it was, I decided to look. I know, I know, I’m not supposed to, but the mystery had already been revealed! I had to peek. It looked really good. I was surprised at how nice the presentation was considering people weren’t even supposed to see it. Maybe they anticipated people peeking.

Anyways, the ahi tuna tostada was so delicious! The tuna was perfect and the avocado was so smooth and fresh. Since I did peek, I did take off the red pepper on top. I was afraid it would be too spicy for me.

For the third dish, the waitress once again told me what it was when she set it down in front of me. I’m like 92% sure I heard the event organizer mention to her immediately after that they were supposed to be mysteries, and then she never said what any other dish was after that, so. Alas, I knew this one was a potato taco, so I looked again! I know, I’m the worst!

If I hadn’t looked, I would’ve had no idea that there was an egg in this thing. It really just tasted like a corn tortilla and nacho cheese. I honestly thought that the thick yellow sauce was nacho cheese, and I heard the table next to me discuss how it tasted like nacho cheese, as well. I like potatoes, and I like egg, but this dish was my least favorite of the night. I was unimpressed with this one.

Okay, this fourth dish was the first one I ate without looking. I did it! Finally. And it was harder than I expected. I’ve never been so worried about spilling food on myself before. Also, it had a stick sticking out of it, so I picked it up and ate it right off the stick.

So, going in blind, the first thing I tasted was plantain, and then a lot of guacamole.

This one was a yummy little bite! I enjoyed it, but honestly it mostly just tasted like I took a big bite of guacamole. But that’s okay because I love guac.

Upon eating this fifth course, I immediately knew it was seafood, but I couldn’t place what kind of seafood it was. My first thought was crab, but I knew that wasn’t right. It ended up being octopus, which is certainly not my favorite type of seafood, but this was pretty decent. It wasn’t mind blowing, and the octopus was a little tough to chew (as octopus always is (part of why I tend to not like it much)). It wasn’t bad or anything, but this one was pretty forgettable, and I think its position as number five makes perfect sense.

For the sixth course, we had another taco!

I could tell this taco had beef in it, but I didn’t realize it was Angus steak until they told us. As with the other taco, the flavor of the corn tortilla was quite powerful, and takes up most of the flavor profile. It was kind of basic. Another non-stellar course, but it was fine enough.

Back at it with another tostada!

Even though I wasn’t looking, I could tell this one was a tostada because it felt the same to hold and everything as the tuna tostada. So I at least knew how to go about eating this one. I knew right away it was shrimp, and I thought the tostada was topped with ceviche. Holy moly it was so good! The shrimp was perfect, the mango was flavorful, the tostada was nice and crunchy, everything worked so well together and made for some truly excellent bites. Plus, I love shrimp. It only makes sense that this ended up being my favorite course. I would eat so many of these. So many.

For the last of the savory courses, we had another taco.

This taco smelled and tasted very funky to me. Like, off, almost. I realized that the funkiness seemed a lot like sheep’s milk cheese, and looking at the photo I feel like that’s definitely what the white crumbled cheese has to be. I honestly didn’t care for this one much, but I did like the pomegranate. It was my second least favorite overall, and it’s unfortunate that it ended up being the last savory dish.

Thank goodness dessert was so dang good!

Not only do I love panna cotta, but it was passion fruit flavored, and the whole bottom portion was some seriously yummy chocolate. The brittle was good, and provided some much needed texture to an otherwise ultra creamy dessert. The amount they provided was absolutely perfect, a sweet send off to end the meal. I loved this dessert.

Alright, so let’s talk overall price/value/thoughts and all that good stuff. For all nine courses plus the welcome cocktail, the ticket was one hundred and ten dollars, gratuity included. I would say that at this price point, it is worth it, but it cut it close for me. I can see how this could be seen as too expensive for such small courses, even if there is nine of them.

However, considering it included a welcome cocktail and gratuity, plus the novelty factor of it, plus a specially curated menu made by the chef, it leans towards worth it for me. Again, definitely pricey, but it was a good experience, and fun to tell your friends about (or to post about).

When it comes to ranking the food, I would probably go with: seven (shrimp tostada), nine (panna cotta), one (soup shot), two (tuna tostada), four (plantain), five (octopus), six (steak taco), and a tie for last between three (potato taco) and eight (pork belly taco).

So, was “dining in the dark” better than regular dining? I would say not really. Not that I didn’t enjoy it, but I think I would’ve enjoyed these courses just as much had I been able to see them (discounting the couple I did actually see). It was fun enough, but not like mind-blowingly amazing or anything. However, I do think it would’ve been more fun to do it with some friends. Maybe the social aspect of it would’ve made it more interesting and less just me eating by myself with my eyes closed.

I think there is certainly something to be said about the food you eat being a surprise, but I’m not totally sure about the execution of it. I like the idea in concept, at least. And again, I did enjoy it! I just think I might stick with regular eating for a while.

Which course looks the best to you? Have you ever dined in the dark before? Would you try this kind of event? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS