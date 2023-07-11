Extended Preview of Starter Villain Out Now

Posted on July 11, 2023    Posted by      8 Comments

Wanna read the first three chapters of my upcoming novel totally for free? Go to your favorite online bookseller and look for “Starter Villain Sneak Peek” and you’ll be on your way. You’re welcome!

(PS: Possibly US/Can markets only because it’s Tor US doing it, but I haven’t checked other country sites, so…)

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

8 Comments on “Extended Preview of Starter Villain Out Now”

  1. Doesn’t look like the “sneak peek” is in the UK yet, at least not on Amazon. The full novel’s there on Kindle, but it has a totally different cover design from the cat wearing a suit.

  2. It’s hard enough waiting for it to come out. Waiting for it to come out after having read three chapters? I’ll pass. The moment it lands in my reader I’ll be on it.

  4. Noluck finding the sneak peak at Barnes and Noble,but they do let mepreorder the ebook. Done.

  7. If the last sentence is “Then she let herself out before I could say anything else.”, it worked here.

  8. Thank you! Have to wait for payday to order, but blast, an early Scalzi fix is wonderful.
    Rereading your books always lifts my mood. Your ideas and your “voice” always hit the spot. Thanks again.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
July 2023
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: