Extended Preview of Starter Villain Out Now
Posted on July 11, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 8 Comments
Wanna read the first three chapters of my upcoming novel totally for free? Go to your favorite online bookseller and look for “Starter Villain Sneak Peek” and you’ll be on your way. You’re welcome!
(PS: Possibly US/Can markets only because it’s Tor US doing it, but I haven’t checked other country sites, so…)
— JS
Doesn’t look like the “sneak peek” is in the UK yet, at least not on Amazon. The full novel’s there on Kindle, but it has a totally different cover design from the cat wearing a suit.
It’s hard enough waiting for it to come out. Waiting for it to come out after having read three chapters? I’ll pass. The moment it lands in my reader I’ll be on it.
Many burritos – umm, thanks!
Noluck finding the sneak peak at Barnes and Noble,but they do let mepreorder the ebook. Done.
Works in Germany. Thank you!
Sugar and Smudge are in the book!
If the last sentence is “Then she let herself out before I could say anything else.”, it worked here.
Thank you! Have to wait for payday to order, but blast, an early Scalzi fix is wonderful.
Rereading your books always lifts my mood. Your ideas and your “voice” always hit the spot. Thanks again.