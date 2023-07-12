Flower Break
Posted on July 12, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
Because sometimes it’s just nice to see flowers.
— JS
Yes indeed it is! Thanks for sharing!!
Thank you! I needed that!
Thanks, John! I needed that! 😃
For those of you on Mastodon or other parts of the Fediverse, following the hashtag #BloomScrolling with keep your timeline well flowered.