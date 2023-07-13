View From a Hotel Window, 7/13/23: Winston-Salem, NC
Posted on July 13, 2023
I’m in town for the Con-Gregate convention, and after figuring out how much time it would take with connecting flights, etc, I decided it would be easier and slightly faster to drive in. Which I did, and it was fine, except for that one part where I was in a downpour on a twisty mountain road and almost hydroplaned into a canyon. But the operative word there is “almost,” and I’m fine, the car is fine, everything’s fine.
If you happen to be in or around Winston-Salem this weekend, come round to the convention and say hello. I’ll be on panels, doing a reading, having a signing and otherwise doing all those convention things I do. It’ll be good to see you.
— JS
When I was in school there centuries ago, we always threatened to take up a collection to build a couple geodesic domes at the bottom of the, ah, rounded-top building on the left side there. Here’s hoping someone’s been successful since then.
I live in Winston-Salem, but I’m driving to Ohio this weekend! what a bummer!
Good view of the Roll-On Deoderant building there.
First: Welcome to my neck of the woods!
Second: God, why this weekend? ;)