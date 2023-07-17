I Was Going To Write Something Today But It Turns Out Driving 430 Miles Kinda Takes It Out Of You, So Here Is a Napping Cat Complete With Toe Beans

I figure you’ll be okay with that. Also, hello, I’m back home from a weekend in North Carolina. It was lovely. Also, it’s nice to be home.

— JS

  1. Hey, I was there for just h the day on Saturday and it was a lot. Then again my Sunday was full also. We deserve sleeping cats.

  4. Cat photos are ALWAYS acceptable alternatives to commentary, especially cat photos with toe-beans.

  5. So over 800 miles more than 30 gallons of fuel that is a third of a ton of CO2.

    You wanna plant those 5 trees yourself or pay into the kitty?

  6. At first glance it looked like you had a chain attached to the cat’s ear, and I’m thinking “You monster” but I guess not.

