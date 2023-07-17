I Was Going To Write Something Today But It Turns Out Driving 430 Miles Kinda Takes It Out Of You, So Here Is a Napping Cat Complete With Toe Beans
Posted on July 17, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
I figure you’ll be okay with that. Also, hello, I’m back home from a weekend in North Carolina. It was lovely. Also, it’s nice to be home.
— JS
Hey, I was there for just h the day on Saturday and it was a lot. Then again my Sunday was full also. We deserve sleeping cats.
Your submission is acceptable, John. 😉
Glad you got to NC and back safely. Now we get to return to our regularly unscheduled program.
Cat photos are ALWAYS acceptable alternatives to commentary, especially cat photos with toe-beans.
So over 800 miles more than 30 gallons of fuel that is a third of a ton of CO2.
You wanna plant those 5 trees yourself or pay into the kitty?
At first glance it looked like you had a chain attached to the cat’s ear, and I’m thinking “You monster” but I guess not.