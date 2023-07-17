Oh, and, Look, Here Are My New Boots
Posted on July 17, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 12 Comments
Yes, that’s Hokusai’s The Great Wave Off Kanagawa, and yes, those are Doc Martens. I will be spending the next couple of months wearing them in so they are ready for when cold weather actually hits and I will need a pair of boots. Because, yes, I did actually buy them to be practical! But one does like a splash of color.
— JS
Wow! Glad to see Doc’s with color! My feet run super narrow and have no luck with them, but I was introduced to John Fluevogs years ago and have so very happy their lineup!
Awesome boots! Wish I could wear Docs, but alas, they don’t fit my feet regardless of the size and style I try (and I’ve tried many). Enjoy them on my behalf!
Those are so damn cool. Where did you get them?
“splash of color”? ISWYDT.
Google search landed me here
No doubt there are other options
https://www.drmartens.com/us/en/collaborations/the-met
I’m actually considering a pair of Doc Martins. I’d be interested in a follow up report on the comfort level. I have extremely tender feet.
Best line from The Birdcage
Aw, seems a shame to wear those in snow.
You must not do much in the way of boot things. My Danners and Limmers take a beating.
Those are great! I’m sad that the newer Doc Martens don’t fit me – I’ve tried both women’s and men’s but they just don’t work for me. Good luck.
Those are freaking amazing.
Doc Martens Wonder Balsam is the shit. It helped me break in a new pair of Doc boots last year in a couple of weeks.
I LOVE THEM