Trying Out “The Pickle Guys” Pickles & Assorted Pickled Vegetables

I was scrolling on Tik Tok when I saw a pickle review video over various items from The Pickle Guys. I thought to myself, I sure would like to do a pickle review. So I am!

After perusing all the different types of pickles and pickled vegetables (and fruits!) they offer on their website, I ended up getting this assortment:

Starting on the left, we have garlic, grape tomatoes, okra, baby corn, 3/4 sour pickles, horseradish pickles, and new pickles. You’re probably thinking, what the heck is the 3/4 for? Well, they have regular sour pickles, half sour pickles, and 3/4 sour pickles. I thought about getting the sour, but I didn’t want them to be too sour, but I also thought half would be not sour enough! So I settled for the 3/4 sour. As for the new pickles, that just means they haven’t been pickled nearly as long as their other pickles.

This was a lot of pickle to tackle, so I enlisted the help of my father.

We started with the new pickles, and just as you might suspect, they were quite cucumbery! They had a decent crunch to them, with a mild flavor and some garlic-ness throughout. They had an interesting sparkly feeling on the tongue, almost like they were carbonated. Overall, the new pickles were a good start to our endeavor.

Next, we tried the garlic. Eating a whole clove of garlic seemed a bit intimidating at first, but it was actually quite pleasant, as they were nowhere near overpowering. It reminded me of how roasted garlic still holds a ton of garlic flavor, but without the intense bite that garlic has when raw. They were a little strange in flavor, but still pretty good.

Thirdly, I picked the baby corn to try. Now this was definitely the most funny-face-inducing item of the bunch. They really had a certain zing to them, which my dad attributes to the fact that there’s lemon juice in the pickle brine. They had a much softer bite in comparison to the crunchier pickle and firmer garlic. I definitely enjoyed these ones.

I wanted to give the horseradish ones a go, as I figured they’d be quite strong tasting. To our surprise, they weren’t overpowering at all, and weren’t painful to consume like some horseradish-y items can be. They weren’t sinus-clearing level of horseradish-y, more so just had a nice flavor overall. They were quite snackable.

Onto the okra! Okra is something I rarely have, and usually when I have it, it’s fried. I find the slimy texture of it when its cooked rather interesting, and since these were uncooked I was curious if they would still have that mucilaginous consistency to them. I will say that they did, but it was so slight it was almost unnoticeable. What was noticeable, however, was that the okra in particular had a slight kick to them, likely due to the fact the brine contained crushed red pepper. All in all, they were good! I was happy to try something more unusual for me.

Back to the pickles, we tried the 3/4 sour ones. Turns out, they weren’t very sour! I could’ve totally gone with the full sour, and I’m glad I didn’t go for the half sour. My dad and I immediately noticed something odd about these sour pickles (other than that they weren’t really that sour), and it was that they had a distinct floral taste to them. Not exactly sure where that was coming from, but it was definitely there.

Lastly, we went for the grape tomatoes. I really didn’t know what to expect from these, but WOW these packed a wallop, and were extremely tasty! They were super squishy and popped between your teeth, gushing out the super flavorful insides. They were really fascinating, honestly.

Once we had tried everything, my dad ranked them as follows: tomatoes, new pickles, okra, horseradish pickles, baby corn, 3/4 sour pickles, and garlic.

For me, it was: tomatoes, baby corn, new pickles, okra, horseradish pickles, 3/4 sour pickles, and garlic.

So, really, I just happened to like the baby corn more than he did, but other than that we agree almost entirely! Also, just because the 3/4 sour pickles and garlic are at the end of the list doesn’t mean they were bad or anything. In fact, we really liked everything! Nothing was a disappointment in the slightest.

Now that we’ve determined how yummy everything was, let’s talk about price. These pickles come from a small pickle shop in New York, and are definitely on the bougie side of the pickling world. This ain’t no Vlasic, you know.

For all seven quart jars, my total was $111.50. I had thought that I saw on Tik Tok that if you spent 100 dollars, you got free shipping, but I must have misread or been misinformed because that was not the case. The shipping was so much that I almost did not go through with my order, as I was shocked by just how much it was. Shipping was $50.15, bringing my total to $161.65.

I really debated not buying them, but I had already spent like twenty minutes picking out everything I wanted and I knew I wanted to do a post over them, so I just did it.

Shipping cost aside, I would say the price is worth it. All of the pickles were only $10.50, so they’re definitely worth it. It’s a harder sell for the other pickled items, as they average about twenty bucks a jar. All in all, everything was good and will surely last a while, so it’s worth it in my eyes. That shipping cost, though, YEESH.

Anyways, if you’re in New York, give this shop a visit, and try some pickles!

Are you a pickle lover? Do you like dill, sweet gherkins, or bread and butter? Which pickled vegetable would you try? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS