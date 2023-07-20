Just a Couple of Ohio Voters, Voting No on Issue 1

Issue 1 being the rather brazen attempt by a bunch of jerks to change the Ohio constitution to make it more difficult to change the Ohio constitution by voter initiative. It’s so blatantly anti-democratic at there’s an actual coalition of Democrats and Republicans arrayed against it, including former Ohio governors from both parties. Recent polling shows that most Ohioans are against Issue 1, but of course polling means nothing if people don’t show up to vote against it, so, hey, guess what Krissy and I did today.

We voted early (the actual voting day is August 8, a date, by the way, chosen by the current legislators because they know special election dates have low turnout, which would favor Issue 1 passing), and there was a small line to vote, which suggests some heat to this particular issue. And having voted, we had lunch! A lunch of victory, knowing we had responsibly discharged our duty to our state.

If you’re in Ohio and are registered to vote, please remember to vote on Issue 1 on or before August 8. I personally suggest you vote “no,” because Issue 1 is awful and cynical and the people who wrote and championed it should be ashamed of themselves forever, but of course please read up on the issue to your satisfaction so you can make an informed choice in the voting booth. Thanks.

— JS