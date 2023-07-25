The Kaiju Preservation Society is a 2023 Ohioana Book Award Winner

John Scalzi

How about that!

The Ohioana Award is the state literature award of Ohio, given out by the Ohioana Library, which is sort of like the Ohio version of the Library of Congress. The Kaiju Preservation Society won in the “Reader’s Choice” category, which means that it came out on top of the one category that was popularly voted upon (the other categories being juried). Which is pretty darn cool, if you ask me. Thank you for liking my little monster book, folks. I really appreciate it.

Here are the winners in the six juried categories:

Nonfiction: Ross Gay, Inciting Joy

Fiction: Celeste Ng, Our Missing Hearts

Poetry: Saeed Jones, Alive at the End of the World

About Ohio or an Ohioan: Kelcey ErvickThe Keeper: Soccer, Me, and the Law That Changed Women’s Lives

Middle Grade/Young Adult: Jasmine Warga, A Rover’s Story

Juvenile: Marcy Campbell, The More You Give

Here’s the Ohioana Library write-up of this year’s winners on its own site.

Congratulations to my fellow winners! I’m feeling very Ohio at the moment. I hope they are, too.

And again, thank you to everyone who voted for my book. Between this, the Alex and the Locus Awards this year, I’m getting the feeling that Kaiju did what I hoped it would do: Be a book that people just really liked. There are far worse things for a book to be.

— JS

  1. First congratulations to you and the other winners! Secondly, as I have other books of yours in my TBR stack I normally try to catch up to the newer books… But I’m going to change that up. Next book of yours I read will be this one. I want to see what all the buzz is about. :-)

    Again, congratulations.

  4. Congrats! My copy is also in my TBRS stack! For whatever reason the pandemic knocked me off my reading and movie watching but it’s coming back slowly and steadily.

  5. congrats! looks like a good slate of winners overall too. happy to see Saeed Jones recognized for poetry.

  10. Congrats! I voted for you. (Since up until last year, my birth mother lived in Cincinnati, I have enough of a connection to the state to justify voting, at least to my own conscience.)

  11. Congrats!

    Just finished reading it today! A fun read, and I had at least one laugh out loud moment.

    Thank you

