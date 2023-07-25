The Kaiju Preservation Society is a 2023 Ohioana Book Award Winner

How about that!

The Ohioana Award is the state literature award of Ohio, given out by the Ohioana Library, which is sort of like the Ohio version of the Library of Congress. The Kaiju Preservation Society won in the “Reader’s Choice” category, which means that it came out on top of the one category that was popularly voted upon (the other categories being juried). Which is pretty darn cool, if you ask me. Thank you for liking my little monster book, folks. I really appreciate it.

Here are the winners in the six juried categories:

Nonfiction: Ross Gay, Inciting Joy

Fiction: Celeste Ng, Our Missing Hearts

Poetry: Saeed Jones, Alive at the End of the World

About Ohio or an Ohioan: Kelcey Ervick, The Keeper: Soccer, Me, and the Law That Changed Women’s Lives

Middle Grade/Young Adult: Jasmine Warga, A Rover’s Story

Juvenile: Marcy Campbell, The More You Give

Here’s the Ohioana Library write-up of this year’s winners on its own site.

Congratulations to my fellow winners! I’m feeling very Ohio at the moment. I hope they are, too.

And again, thank you to everyone who voted for my book. Between this, the Alex and the Locus Awards this year, I’m getting the feeling that Kaiju did what I hoped it would do: Be a book that people just really liked. There are far worse things for a book to be.

— JS