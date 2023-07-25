Various and Sundry, 7/25/23
Inasmuch as I’ve committed to cutting waaaay back on my participation at the Site Formerly Known as Twitter, I find that there are things I might have otherwise tweeted (i.e., too short for a full post here) that I still want to talk about somewhere. Then I remembered, hey, you can just shove several of them together into a single post, done and done. So, here’s me doing that, following up on some things I’ve discussed here before, and also linking off to other things I find interesting.
Unlike the “Five Things” experiment I did a couple of years ago, I’m not going to put a strict number of bits in these sorts of posts, and I’m not necessarily going to write one up every day. But I suspect I’ll do them at least occasionally. I want to be posting more here anyway. So, here we go:
Following Up On My X-it: Lots of comments here and elsewhere on my post about me (mostly) leaving the former Twitter, most of them positive but some of them thinking that reducing my participation there to career updates and some links doesn’t go far enough, I should just leave it cold turkey. Perhaps not surprisingly, these latter complaints are mostly over at Mastodon, where antagonism against Twitter is significant and doctrinal. I’ve already explained my reasoning for going down to “updates only,” but I can certainly understand the view that any congress with Elon Musk is unholy and slightly icky. I hope none of those people have Teslas.
Be that as it may, I think my way of things is the correct way to go. I’ll also note that, given that my muscle memory for going on Twitter is as strong as it is, I went and took it out of my browser’s bookmarks bar and off the front screen of my phone. Now I have to hunt to use it, whereas Bluesky and Mastodon and other social media services are still where I can just click on them. Every little bit helps. Baby steps, y’all.
A Quick Thought On Kaiju and the Ohioana Award: I announced earlier today that The Kaiju Preservation Society won an Ohioana Award, which I think is pretty cool. What I didn’t note, because I didn’t realize it until after I wrote the post, was that with the Ohioana win, Kaiju is actually my second most awarded novel: It has an Alex, Locus and Ohioana award, was a finalist for the Dragon Award and is currently a finalist for the Hugo Award. That’s not bad for a “pop song” novel. The novel in front of it, award-wise, is Redshirts, with a Hugo, Locus and an RT Book Reviews Reviewer’s Choice Award, with a Geffen Award (from Israel) thrown in as a tie-breaker. If Kaiju wins the Hugo, it’ll move up to a tie. Apparently people like it when I write silly books. That’s good to know.
Gov. DeSantis Cuts Campaign Staff: Which delights me because he’s a horrible man who shouldn’t be dogcatcher, much less governor, and certainly not president. But I can’t help suspect that DeSantis himself doesn’t understand why he isn’t currently the front runner for the GOP slot for president. Isn’t he leaning hard into right-wing horribleness and bigotry? Isn’t that what the voters really want? DeSantis doesn’t seem to understand that however horrible he is, Trump is just as horrible and also cannier (I don’t want to say smarter), and already has a posse. Why have the awkward wannabe when you can have the real thing instead?
Today’s Surprise: Young People Are Progressive: Greg Sargent of the Washington Post seems to imply this is something of a surprise to Republicans. It’s not, which is why they are investing so heavily in hobbling actual participatory democracy in the United States. The GOP not realizing that this means they’re fucked when the demographic curve takes away the advantages they currently have is classified as “Tomorrow’s GOP’s problem,” i.e., the same way the GOP deals with climate change or any other looming disaster. If nothing else, they are consistent.
(Yes, I know the shibboleth that people get more conservative as they get older. Thing is, if you don’t give people the things that they historically want to conserve, like, you know, good jobs and houses and actual money, they won’t get more conservative. Especially when you also take their rights away.)
Conservative Dudes Still Very Angry About Barbie: Bless their hearts. It’s already too late for that; the film has grossed $350 million worldwide in the first weekend and will gross at least double that before its run is done, especially since the 2023 summer release calendar from here on out is, as the kids say, mid as hell: Haunted Mansion? Grand Turismo? Blue Beetle? Meg 2: The Megening? Barbie (or Oppenheimer, for that matter) shouldn’t have a problem sucking up money for weeks with this level of competition. Which I know will just make them angrier, because their whiny stompy rage needs to be validated, but again: bless their hearts.
RE: DESANTIS
Al Franken could have written DeSantis’ policies to destroy the Florida Republican party. Attacking Bud Light for sending a free beer can to a trans performer, watching the company’s stock tank in the aftermath of his attack, then suing the company because its stock tanked? Demonizing immigrants and then watching his state’s businesses scramble because they have no workers. Attacking Disney and losing $1 billion of investment and 2,000 jobs to California, his arch-foe? Who could make this up?
I always enjoy posts like these, especially when I learn a new word:
shibboleth
I think you mean something like “a canard” instead of “a shibboleth”.
I like that you’re doing what you’re doing in this post rather than on X-Twit. Thank you!
Don’t ever get swept up in the Republican kay-fabe. DeSantis will happily accept a spot as VP, and that is what all the current candidates are angling for (beyond scamming paranoid retirees out of their savings).
Barbenheimer was great…the rest of the films you mentioned (and the trailers at the theatre this past weekend) don’t sound like much, maybe Blue Beetle in the theatres if it gets good word of mouth (the trailer was fun).
It’s just so CUTE watching all the hetboyz stomp and whine about… LOL… NEVER thought I’d write this… BARBIE.
No, seriously… guyz? You know how we laughed at you about the green M&M? That’s not even on the same measurement scale as the mirth you’re providing us withyer whining about a movie about a plastic doll(s).
Delicious de plus, merci tres bien mes enfants.
I’ve been thinking about the pop song analogy. I think it holds, but it kind of discredits what pop songs are capable of. Allow me to present Exhibit A: “She Love You” by the Beatles. There’s a catchy pop song. Musically and lyrically, there’s really not much to it. But it’s still on the radio on a very regular basis. The simplicity and sheer FUN of the song hold up, 60 years after it was written.
I think Kaiju pulled off the a similar trick. Yeah, it’s silly, but it’s so much friggin’ fun that it has staying power. I’m honestly not surprised to see it winning awards everywhere.
Just read a review of Barbie where the poster was “surprised” because he had never seen a single film in which Ryan Gosling was funny.
This just made me sad again being reminded about how few people saw The Nice Guys which contained possibly the funniest bit of physical comedy I’ve seen in the past 20 years or so involving Gosling and a bathroom stall door…
It’s easy to boycott Bud Lite. Switching to another light lager is convenient and not noticed when drinking.
But there isn’t anything like Barbie to watch nor to talk about with your friends.
Don’t invite people to a boycott before checking your audience.
The funny thing about the success of Barbie is that people were celebrating the box office of Sound of Fury as a sign that “woke Hollywood” was failing. Barbie made more money in one weekend than three weeks of Sound of Fury. Heck, Barbie almost made more on Monday than Sound of Fury made in it’s best weekend.
Re: Conservative Dudes Still Very Angry About Barbie
I hadn’t actually planned on seeing Barbie in the theater, but the madder conservative dudes get about the movie, the more sure I am that I’m gonna go see it next weekend. I have zero trust for DC movies at this point, but Blue Beetle kinda looks like it might be fun.
I love this replacement for tweets. A. Keep writing funny novels. You do it very well. B. Guarantee that some people who were considering Teslas have decided otherwise Because EM. 3. As an elderly gent, I’m finding lots of us who are more liberal now than we used to be.
I am hoping that ‘Blue Beetle’ with a young Hispanic hero will have some fun in it. The comic has been pretty good.
Gawain Lavers:
I absolutely hope he does accept the VP slot because that means that the GOP loses Florida’s electoral votes, since both the VP and presidential candidate would be residents of the same state.
John Tilden:
I’m hoping Blue Beetle is good, too. I’m not expecting it to do tremendously well at the box office, however. DC movies are not in a great place recently.
WRT Tweets vs. Xcretes–good plan
WRT humorous writing–yes, you are a better humorous writer than a serious one. Your whole career shows that. Even OMW had some silly bits.
I like it when you write silly books. To be fair, I like your other books too.
Also, Congratulations!