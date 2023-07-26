I Bought Ten Flavors Of Pretzels, Now I’m Gonna Rank Them

You read that right, folks, I’ve got ten different flavors of pretzels and I’m here to put these bad boys in order.

First things first, let’s talk about the brand of these pretzels. I got them from pretzels.com. Yep, just good ol’ pretzels.com.

I started getting ads on Instagram for pretzels.com several months ago, but I didn’t click on them because I can’t say I was hugely in the market for pretzels, and also it sounded kind of fake. It seemed sketchy, so I never gave it much attention, and yet I consistently got ads for them for months on end. Finally, I got one last week that promoted their “salted honey butter” flavor, and I immediately thought of my favorite chips in the world which are honey butter flavored, and I decided to check it out.

I was surprised to see how nice looking and easy to navigate their website was, and I checked out the “all flavors” tab. They have thirty one different flavors of pretzels. THIRTY ONE! I figured I would grab a couple, because if you’re going to try out a pretzel brand you have to try a variety, right? Well, a few turned into ten, and in buying ten I got free shipping and a 25 dollar gift card to use on my next purchase. Not too shabby!

Three days later, the pretzels arrived, and I tried all the flavors in one sitting because I’m a maniac.

In last place, we have the Apple Strudel. I had high hopes for this one, but it was just too plain. It mostly just tasted like pretzel. Was the pretzel still buttery and crunchy? For sure, but it was just lacking in the flavor department. There was only a whisper of apple strudel to be found. Underwhelming, especially when compared to how flavorful all the other flavors are.

In ninth, we’ve got the Bacon Bourbon Jam. This sounded like an amazing pretzel flavor, but it was honestly pretty mid. It was too much, almost overwhelmingly smoky and spicy. It didn’t seem very balanced. Needed some water with these ones.

In eighth, Cheddar. I know, I know, it’s a classic, iconic flavor. Which is why it’s a little disappointing this flavor didn’t perform better. It wasn’t bad at all, but it certainly didn’t knock my socks off. It was very standard, a little too much on the artificial side of the cheese flavoring line. Overall fine, not the best of the cheesy gang, though.

Following the Cheddar, we’ve got Garlic Parm. It’s garlicky, it’s parmy, and it packs a punch. It’s very strong, but pretty good! Still not the best of the cheesy gang, but a good contender, especially if you like a stronger garlic flavor.

Ending the cheesy gang, we’ve got Smoked Gouda. I might be biased because I am a certified gouda-lover, especially when smoked, but these are some pretty good pretzels. To me, the gouda flavor tastes much closer to the actual thing than the Cheddar ones do. You get just a hint of the smokiness, not overwhelming like the Bacon Bourbon ones.

Finally, we reach the top five. This is where it got difficult, as all the flavors I’m about to list are busting. These are all homeruns in my book, so figuring out which one is ever so slightly better than the previous one was really tough. But I did it, for you, my lovely readers.

The number five spot belongs to the Cinnamon Sugar Twist. It was hard to put this one in the last spot of the top five, but the next four are somehow even better than the deliciousness that is Cinnamon Sugar. It tastes like if you turned a freshly baked cinnamon roll into a pretzel. It’s magnificent in its sugary, warm cinnamon-y spicy amazingness.

Coming in fourth, we’ve got Sea Salted Caramel. Perfectly sweet, a touch of salty, wonderfully balanced, amazing through and through. Though I still prefer caramel popcorn.

Top three starting out with Homestyle Honey Mustard. Listen, when I go to the store and buy pretzels, I am always buying the honey mustard ones. Honey mustard pretzels are a top tier snack, arguably the best flavor of pretzels across the board. These are no exception, as they absolutely slap. They are tangy, pack a punch, and are sure to be a crowd pleaser. If I had to pick any of these pretzels to serve at a party, it’d be these ones.

In second place, we’ve got the flavor that started it all, Salted Honey Butter. Just read those words: salted, honey, butter. You know it’s about to be delicious. I could literally just lick the flavoring off these and be happy, that’s how good they are.

Finally, the best of the best, the show-stopping, most delicious pretzel you’ll ever have probably in your whole life, the Honey Maple. So sweet, so amazing, you simply gotta try them. I shan’t speak any more of how good they are, just know they got number one for a reason.

Now that I know that pretzels.com is legit and actually pretty awesome, I’m definitely going to use the 25 dollar gift card they gave me to get even more flavors. I think I’d like to try the Grilled Cheese N’ Tomato Soup, the Beer Cheese, and the Sour Cream & Onion.

Which flavor sounded the best to you? Have you ever heard of pretzels.com before? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS