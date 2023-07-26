RIP, Sinead O’Connor

Well, this hurts a lot. She was troubled and erratic and brilliant and one of the indelible voices of my generation, and she was fucking right about the Catholic Church, for all the good it did her in this life. Genius doesn’t make for an easy life, but genius she was, and I’m glad that for a time she got to express her particular strain of genius in this world. May she rest well.

— JS

  6. John, do you mean ‘in the memories of the living’ when you say “May she rest well?”

  8. I’m crushed by this, more sad than I ever would have expected. She was so brilliant and blazing and had more pain in her life than was fair.

    Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam, may her soul be on the right hand of God.

  9. She was the first person I was ever aware of who spoke their mind about important matters with no consideration for how it affected their career. There have been others, of course, both before and after; but she always loomed larger than life in my eyes because of that.

    The song Black Boys on Mopeds just gets sadder and sadder.

