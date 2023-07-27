(Still) Probably Not Aliens, Folks
I know people are excited about yesterday’s Congressional testimony about UFOs (these days called UAP, for “unidentified aerial phenomena”), but simply as a matter of prudence I would warn against taking the sensational testimony about “non-human biologics” as evidence of actual alien beings. “Non-human biologics” is a term that covers a lot of ground. My dog is a non-human biologic. So is a fish. And so is a fruit fly. And more relevantly, all of those non-human biologics have been part of space exploration, and while we’re at it, pigeons were used as pilots for missiles, and bats were used for bombs. We did a lot of weird stuff with non-human biologics, is what I’m saying.
Mind you, I would be delighted to have good, concrete evidence of alien intelligence, alien spacecraft, or an actual alien body under wraps somewhere in Nevada. But the rather simpler explanation is that historically, the UAPs are coming from us, either from the US, the former Soviet Union and the current China. I’m certainly willing to believe that over the years each of our respective militaries and space organizations have been testing various technologies that may not be common knowledge, and that may not have trickled into known defense systems because they’re too expensive or hard to manage or whatever. I also believe that every now and again they show up where they’re not expected.
But aliens are a much harder row to hoe. Among other things, and as more than one person out there has noted, if the US Military had actual evidence of aliens, then the US President, as Commander-in-Chief, would know. Given our immediate former president’s ill-advised delight in sharing secrets to anyone within earshot or eyeball range, the idea that he wouldn’t have bragged about knowing of alien visitations is next to impossible. Obama? You know that dude could keep a secret. Trump, not so much.
So, sorry. There’s something going on with UAPs/UFOs, sure. But the smart money is that they’re from here, and that any non-human biologic is a dog or a pigeon or a chimp. I could be wrong! I suspect I’m not.
— JS
Let’s not forget the time the British developed a Chicken heated nuclear bomb
https://www.todayifoundout.com/index.php/2016/04/cold-war-nuclear-chickens-defend-west-soviet-invasion/
Err, if aliens haven’t visited Terra, how do you explain Elon Musk?
@stuart daley
Inbreeding? Parental neglect or abuse?
I’m not excited at all. “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.”
All I’ve seen in the media about this circus has been anecdotal stories and people’s testimony. Nothing resembling science-level proof. The plural of “anecdote” isn’t “data.” Doesn’t our government have better things to deal with right now? (Eyeroll)
I think it would be great if there really was any solid proof, but I haven’t seen any yet. NASA would never have to worry about its budget again if there really was any proof of aliens. They have a huge vested interest in making a discovery like that public.
One snarky comment I’ve seen, don’t recall exactly where, is that the non-human was from bugs on the windshield.
Popular culture not only thinks of aliens as being sapient, but it thinks of it as being our kind of intelligent with a technological bent.
Because it’s all about us.
You know, it is rational, clear-thinking, intelligent people like you who take all the fun out of it every time we get “positive proof” that we have been visited by intelligent beings from outer space!
Huh. I hadn’t thought about it that way.
I suspect you may yet be correct.
Yes, there are exoplanets confirmed now. Yes, there’s probably life on some of them, and some of it is possibly sapient. Would they be able, willing and ready to visit our corner of our galaxy, though?
We’ll see.
Dwight Williams, is it even possible to visit us? From what we know of physics right now, they can’t.
I’d love to see a FTL drive that dodges Einstein’s time dilation, though…
People are getting all het up about aliens from other planets while our planet is parboiling. Weird priorities in Congress.
The fact that the House “GQP” found it important to spend time, money and effort to have these bullshit UFO conspiracy hearings in the face of, well, actual governance, is just par for the course. What a crock.
I know, I know, I’ve thought of all that too. But come on, until they put all the cards on the table, a little part of me believes the fantasy. ‘When the legend becomes a fact, print the legend.’ ;)
Not quite appropriate and a western to boot, but you get the idea.
If I was an alien, I’d take one look at our civilization and turn back. We aren’t ready for peaceful contact. 😔
Our non-human overlords are cats. And they’re here already.
Stuart Daley says “Err, if aliens haven’t visited Terra, how do you explain Elon Musk?”
There are days that I’m not sure that he passed the Turing Test.
I like this article, it is well written and nice to read, the flow is calm and the style is easy to follow. I also love the irony in ‘proof’ of UFOs…yes, there are unidentified flying objects all the time…no, that does not mean they are aliens, it means they are ‘unidentified’…how else can they explain? Anyway, I really enjoyed your article, hope you have a good one!
Plants are non-human biologics, too, right?
Dwight asked:
“Would they be able, willing and ready to visit our corner of our galaxy, though?”
In all seriousness, the real question is. “Would we WANT them to visit?”
The odds are very good that any sapient species that developed on another world would have anything in common with us at all. They won’t be “humans with ridged foreheads”. It is more likely they will have taken a very different evolutionary path.
If they COULD come here at all, why would they do so? It isn’t going to be to benefit us. Interstellar travel is very difficult. We can’t find – even theoretically- a practical way to do it. If they find us and come here, it is because they want something REALLY BADLY!
They won’t look at us as potential friends. (Just as well for them. We’d probably be lousy neighbors.) They may not see us as “people” at all. We’d just be something annoying between them and what they came to get. (Good thing we’re very unlikely to be edible.) When a more technologically advanced species bothers to come here it is not likely to end well for us.
Given that, the smart thing for us to do is hide. That may be why we haven’t heard from thousands or millions of other species already — they were smart enough to hide. Instead, we have been sending out signals for decades, advertising our existence and, perhaps unwisely, our vulnerability.
Sure, that’s paranoid, but when you are talking about the survival of your whole species, paranoia may be the only sensible way to operate.
And yes, despite the truth of all I have just said, I’d still like to meet a non-Terran sapient. I’m human and as a species we have always been more curious than sensible.
Is overwhelming curiosity a survival trait, or a flaw in our DNA which will get weeded out when we meet our first really advanced neighbors? Maybe we should not be so.eager to welcome ET.
After all, look how we treated HIM when he first came to call?