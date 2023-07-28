New Books and ARCs, 7/28/23
July 28, 2023
As we ease into the dog days of summer, here’s a stack of new books and ARCs to keep you company. What here would you like to take into a cool reading nook? Share in the comments!
— JS
I love the Dresden books but Peace Talks is 3 years old at this point and isn’t even the most recent book in the series.
How could I resist ‘If Wishes Were Obfuscation Codes’? I mean – huh?
Looked up Womb City because I wasn’t familiar with the author, and it goes on my to-read list. Looks interesting.
No science fiction, sigh.