And Now, a Semi-Industrial Cover of the Psychedelic Furs’ “Love My Way”

Posted on July 29, 2023    Posted by      3 Comments

Why? Because everyone else is out of the house for the day and this particular song has been earworming me for a couple of days now, so why not. It’s glitchy and noisy and messy, apparently, just the way I like ’em. Enjoy.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

3 Comments on “And Now, a Semi-Industrial Cover of the Psychedelic Furs’ “Love My Way””

  1. I love when we sing Furs songs we all can’t help but pronounce and phrase the words the way Richard Butler does. Because this is the way. It’s great.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
July 2023
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: