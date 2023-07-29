And Now, a Semi-Industrial Cover of the Psychedelic Furs’ “Love My Way”
Posted on July 29, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
Why? Because everyone else is out of the house for the day and this particular song has been earworming me for a couple of days now, so why not. It’s glitchy and noisy and messy, apparently, just the way I like ’em. Enjoy.
— JS
I love when we sing Furs songs we all can’t help but pronounce and phrase the words the way Richard Butler does. Because this is the way. It’s great.
Turn up your vocals, they’re good!
This freakin’ rules