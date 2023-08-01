A Spoiler Free Review Of “Barbie”

Barbie was a movie that I saw a lot of marketing for, but despite all its marketing, I wasn’t really sure what it was going to be about. I didn’t know what to expect when I went to see it opening night, but I figured it would at least be a light, fun, colorful, and decently entertaining time. What it ended up being was so much more than I expected, or could’ve even hoped for.

Barbie blew me away with its humor. Where I had been expecting cringey millennial type humor, there was actually really clever, genuinely funny jokes. There was a ton of adult humor, but it didn’t feel crass or raunchy at all. The humor was well-crafted and wasn’t afraid to be eccentric and bizarre, like having the Kens have a super sick synchronized dance number. A lot of the humor also had some pretty great messaging with it, and presented a satirical look at a lot of current issues that our society faces.

Aside from the humor, the writing in general was really solid. I expected a Barbie movie to be half-assed with its story because it doesn’t really need to try to make money, people will see Barbie just for the sake of it being Barbie, but it delivered with a pretty dang good plot and enjoyable story. I won’t get too into it because I don’t want to spoil anything, but I will say it exceeded my expectations in this department, undoubtedly.

I simply adore everything about the setting, as well as the costumes. The set designs, along with all the outfits, were a treat to look at. Everything was so vibrant and colorful and it looked like a truly amazing world to live in. Every outfit that everyone wore was totally banger and made me want to makeover my wardrobe to look like theirs. Even some of the more outlandish outfits were an absolute slay.

Each character was really enjoyable in their own ways, and the cast was pretty spectacular in their performances, especially Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. They were so fun to watch and really brought their characters to life in the most charming way possible. Simu Liu was pretty dang great, too, and of course you have to love Michael Cera as Alan (he’s Ken’s buddy!). Even the side characters are really cool and fun! Everyone did so awesomely in this movie, it was a really great cast all around.

What was really wild, though, was how emotional this movie was. It had some truly heartfelt moments that were super impactful and made you get deep in your feels. There was a lot of emotions to be felt throughout, and it will certainly leave a lasting impression on you that you will stick with you after you leave the theater.

Honestly, Barbie was a fantastic movie, and I had a really great time watching it. I highly recommend it to anyone and everyone.

Have you seen Barbie? What did you think? Are you now obsessed with the color pink, like me?

