The Really Big Indictments Have Arrived
Posted on August 1, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 21 Comments
With all due respect to the indictments from New York and Florida, which are serious enough in themselves, and particularly in the latter case could end up with Trump doing some time in the Stony Lonesome, today’s indictments get to the heart of the matter for Trump: He (allegedly) perpetrated, in the words of Special Prosecutor Jack Smith “an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy… fueled by lies.”
The full indictment (which, yes, I read), is pretty clear that Trump knew that he had lost the election, in no small part because he was informed about it, both on the state and federal level, by people who understood the processes, and was told over and over again. Then he lied about it anyway and plotted to have the election overturned, mostly (and this is my opinion here, and is not presented in the indictment), because Trump is a pathetic ambulatory tantrum who would rather destroy the Republic than admit that he’s a loser. That’s because he never actually cared about the Republic at all. This was only ever about him, and still is.
This isn’t the last of the possible indictments against Trump; there’s still Georgia to go, and given how Georgia is a salient component of this indictment, it seems unlikely to me that he won’t be indicted there as well. Trump will likely have two sets of state indictments and two sets of federal indictments to deal with, and likely four — count them! Four! — trials to defend himself at while he’s also running for president, because at this point he’s the prohibitive runner, the GOP primary voters having convinced themselves that (at this point) three separate indictments handed down by three separate grand juries in three separate jurisdictions are somehow just political theater. Bless their hearts. I will happily grant that in the case of the DC indictments today, they are political — when you try to fraudulently attempt to install yourself into the presidency for a second term, that’s very much a political act.
It’s also an act that should not be ignored, because that will set a bad precedent; the idea that you can try to fraudulently install yourself as president is not one we should tolerate from anyone, even a then-current sitting president, who, remember, absolutely lost the election, both in the popular and electoral vote. I look forward to Trump having his day in court and trying to talk his way out of this one (fun fact: He won’t talk his way out of it, and probably won’t talk at all, the chances of him pleading the Fifth are extraordinarily high). I also look forward to him having his day in court at least two and most probably three more times after that.
What will be especially interesting is how the GOP Reality Denial Shield will stand up to four trials. I have some thoughts about that, but I’m gonna hold them for now. Regardless, 2024 certainly will be an interesting presidential election, now even more than it would have been otherwise.
Political post so The Mallet is out; remember to be polite to each other, thank you.
Also, the first person to “whaddabout The Biden Crime Family” will get the Mallet, as well as subsequent people. That’s not panning out for you, folks, and pretending otherwise isn’t going to add anything useful to the discussion here, so go ahead and leave it out. You have the whole rest of the Internet to gripe about that. Stay on topic here, thanks.
Well said.
I thought this day would never come.
However, lots of indictments are one thing. What I want to see is convictions and sentencing that is not softened because he was president or anything else.
I hope you are right that he can’t talk his way out of any of these.
That fourth count is the kicker: violating right to vote and have them count.
And he’s drawn the Jan 6 Hanging Judge. There is peculation that she may very well get this trial in before the election.
Nice to see this coming, though the headline for that NYT article is kind of ambiguous; my first parsing of it was the indictment was a move to overturn the election, not that the indictment was about him attempting to overturn the election.
Trump will hold his grip on the GOP, get elected, pardon himself and get his puppet court to support it or just stuff the court. He will then start a witch hunt and work to dismantle democratic institutions. And the environment. Sorry I don’t feel more positive. I hope the Supreme Court does better than I expect them to do.
I’m scared shitless that nothing will affect the outcome of the GOP primary, nor the election.
The mouth-breathing, knuckle-dragging Trump-supporting cretins will pull the lever for him, regardless.
I hope it sticks like glue. On a completely other note, FABULOUS PICTURE.
I’ve found that Teri Kanefield’s summaries are excellent, “just the facts” overviews. She got the one for today’s indictment out incredibly quickly.
https://wandering.shop/@Teri_Kanefield@law-and-politics.online/110816555243838016
Her blog is https://terikanefield.com/ – she posts every Saturday, and she has an excellent FAQ.
He can’t possibly plead the fifth. A great man once said that’s what guilty people do!
/s
Canadian here, no dog in the fight.
I think the indictment coming from Fani Willis will be the game changer. Lots of good old boys in Georgia, loving their 2nd ‘mendment rights. So a decent chance for some violence, or at least armed threats thereof, when he’s indicted in Atlanta.
At which point, Willis, who is after all a political creature, will demand he be jailed pending trial as a danger to the community.
Big fuss, for a few days. Then Trump will fade from view.
But I’m an optimist.
Honestly, this is all amazing to me. Can’t believe we finally got here. I just want to see the trials start up before the election. Because if he won (how?) or another Republican did they could just pardon him. That would be an insane plot twist.
It baffles me that we ever got to this point. I’m glad that accountability is in the pipeline, times three (soon, times four).
Jack Smith prosecutes war criminals for a living. He’s really good at what he does, and I hope he nails Trump to the wall.
Given the target of the indictments – and the coherence of his tweeting – shouldn’t the DOJ statement have referred to “an UNPRESIDENTED assault?”
If you haven’t seen it yet:
Co-Conspirator #1 is…wait for it… yes, you guessed it, Rudy G.,!
#2 the “mastermind ” behind the fake electors scam and theorizer that Pence could refuse to certify the results: John Eastman.
#3 all-around nutjob who was even too crazy for Trump: Sidney (Crazy Eyes) Powell.
I really think the Documents case is our best bet for getting convictions though. The charges aren’t as serious as the Jan 6 charges, but the evidence in the case seems to me to be less open to interpretation. We found the documents in his possession and he wasn’t supposed to have them. And he knew both that he had them and that he wasn’t supposed to. We have him on tape with witnesses talking about it.
I’ve lived through a lot. The Kennedy Assassination (and a lifetime of conspiracy theories. I grew up 60 miles north of Dallas), Vietnam and Watergate (which changed people from thinking the gov’t is here to help, to being a corrupt organization), and the greed and heartlessness of the Reagan revolution. Nothing has been the danger to our democracy as Trump. The fact that after everything he’s done he’s still the most popular candidate of the Republican party shows not only how divided our country is, but just how bad one of the divisions has become. This is our last chance to save our democracy and show that laws matter.
I am pessimistic enough to be genuinely terrified. Like Evan at 7:43 above, I expect the mango moron to steal the 2024 election, pardon himself from anything and everything, and then start shredding the Constitution and jailing all the non-MAGA-heads his goons can round up.
I hope I’m wrong. I’d LOVE to be wrong. But I’m terrified that I won’t be.