Last Minute Reminder to Ohioans: Vote NO on Issue 1 Today

Why? You mean, aside from the fact that it was rushed onto the ballot in order to make sure that the uterus-bearing in Ohio have less control over their bodies than their local politicians, and that it was shoved into an August voting date that this same legislature actually voted out of existence specifically to ensure that the issue would have so little attention that only the rabid faithful would vote for Issue 1 and therefore it would pass, and that the very design of the issue is to make it impossible for basically any voter initiative to make it onto the ballot, much less pass, making sure that the wholly gerrymandered Ohio State Legislature, currently bought and paid for by special interests, never have to take the actual citizens they represent under consideration for anything they do ever again?

Then vote no because Issue 1 so bad that every former governor and secretary of state of Ohio is basically begging voters to show up and vote against it. That’s right! There’s a solid bipartisan consensus that Issue 1 is just terrible. And they’re right! Don’t just take it from me. Take it from both Republican and Democratic Ohio politicians who actually give a crap about Ohio voters and citizens.

So please, Ohioans, when you go to the polls today, vote No on Issue 1. Do it for you, and your ability to have a say in how Ohio gets run. Pretty please and thank you.

