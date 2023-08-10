IUDs: Anxieties and Realities
Posted on August 10, 2023 Posted by Athena Scalzi 55 Comments
I had only been sixteen for two months when I got my first IUD. Partly because of my age, they recommended me the smallest one, the Skyla. It’s a hormonal IUD that lasts three years. It was the most pain I’d ever experienced. It hurt, and I was alone, and I was glad when it was over because that meant I didn’t have to think about it for three whole years. At the time, that seemed like a long while. But nineteen came soon enough, and I was due to have it removed. The question then became whether I’d get another one put in or not. And then how long should that one last for?
I ended up getting the Kyleena. Like the Skyla, it’s hormonal, but is bigger and lasts five years. I knew what it felt like to have an IUD put in, but I didn’t know what it felt like to get one removed, and I was scared of the unknown. Plus, they were putting the Kyleena in pretty much the second the Skyla came out, and thinking about it too much made me nervous.
For some reason, taking the Skyla out had hurt more than putting it in, and putting in the Kyleena hurt much more than either of the previous things. When I got the Skyla, I walked out ten minutes later and drove home. I had planned to do the same after getting the Kyleena in, but when I stood up after the procedure, nausea washed over me, and my vision went black.
I laid down and tried not to throw up as they started putting cool rags on me and handing me a glass of water. I was shaking, felt ill, and was as pale as a ghost. Once it passed, I drove home, eager to lay down and not move for a really long time.
Now, it’s time to have my Kyleena removed, and I am so terrified. A couple months ago, I scheduled an appointment to talk about options. After discussing everything, it really does just come down to me having to get another one. I don’t want to take a pill everyday, I don’t want a bar lodged in my arm, I need something that lasts a long time, and something I don’t have to think about.
So, the question becomes, do I go for another hormonal one, or a copper one? While Skyla and Kyleena last for three and five years, Mirena lasts for eight. This means it’s bigger than the other two. Paragard, the copper one, lasts for ten. This one is obviously the biggest. Copper also doesn’t come with some of the “perks” that the hormonal ones do.
Hormonal ones have a chance of stopping you from bleeding altogether. In both cases, I have been one of the people that this happens to. Between barely bleeding while fourteen and fifteen, to having my bleeding halted altogether from sixteen to now, I have felt very lucky. But, I also feel unnatural. I feel like not bleeding for almost a decade, especially in my teens and early adulthood, is somehow wrong or bad for me.
While before I felt happy that I didn’t have the same issues as my friends, now I feel disconnected and almost like an outsider to their feminine problems. I’m not saying I wish that I’d had to buy tampons repeatedly over the years, or wish I’d bled through my jeans in public, because obviously I don’t want that, but I do wish I could relate more when a group of friends shares their communal misery.
I feel like there’s something wrong with my body. It’s not doing what it’s “supposed” to be doing. It’s never “that time of the month” for me. What is seen as a universal problem for girls is of no concern to me, and that feels weird, and wrong.
Again, not that I want to bleed, because I really, really don’t. But shouldn’t I be?
So, if I get the copper, I probably will start bleeding. But at this point, I’ve gone most of my life without doing it, so starting seems almost scary? Like, I actively don’t want to start. That’s a big change for my body, and for my life, and I don’t want it.
So, another hormonal it is. But, I’m paranoid that these IUDs have caused problems in me. I had a lot of acne as a teen, and I thought when I was an adult that it would magically go away. It didn’t, and I still have acne. I have tried and tried to fix it, spent so much on skincare and products, and it won’t go away. So I started to wonder if it was hormonal acne. Sure enough, hormonal acne is a side effect of the hormonal IUDs.
So is weight gain, depression, mood swings, anxiety, all that good stuff. Am I saying that my problems are 100% because of my IUD? No, of course not. I eat like shit and everyone my age is depressed, IUD or not, so I’m not saying for sure that my acne and anxiety are caused by it, but I’m also afraid that the hormones aren’t necessarily doing me any favors (other than its intended favor of preventing pregnancy). Of course, I’m not a doctor or scientist, and this is all pretty much just my paranoia talking.
Then again, I only became depressed when I was sixteen and it hasn’t gone away since. Again, I think my depression is more about the state of our world on the brink of collapse than it is about the hormones in my body, but it’s easier to pinpoint blame sometimes.
Side effects aside, I’m so anxious to get this thing removed, and get another one in. I don’t want to go through it again. Twice was more than enough. I’m scared of the pain, I’m scared of something going wrong, I just really don’t want to have to go through any of this, but I do.
And that makes me angry. Why do I, and everyone else that gets an IUD, have to go through this pain? This fear? Why do they not put us out for this? Why is this a fifteen minute ordeal that you’re expected to walk away from with no problems? You want me to have something inserted into my organ and then get up and drive home afterwards? Go back to work afterwards?
They don’t knock you out because it’s considered a “non-invasive” procedure. I’ve had it done twice and let me tell you, it’s pretty damn invasive! They’ll put you out for a colonoscopy because something goes up your ass but not for something going INSIDE of your organ?
No numbing, no meds, just advice to take a Tylenol beforehand? What the fuck is up with that?
I’m also mad that this is a problem that only people with uteruses faces. I don’t see men getting an IUD shoved up their dick to kill their sperm, why is it my job to kill them? Get copper implanted in your nuts to fry those suckers, don’t make my uterus do it.
I am so sick of this unfairness that reproductive healthcare faces. I am sick of being told I’m “going to feel some pressure” but that pressure is actually pain, and there is no alleviation for the pain, and that I have to sit there and endure this physical and emotional trauma. I’m sick of being told “have you tried Tylenol?” I’m sick of people thinking that birth control isn’t a big deal. It is. Birth control is painful and complicated and expensive and most of all, one sided. And I hate that. I hate this.
-AMS
I am speaking from recent experience getting my 1st IUD at 45 — not a doctor, I don’t even play one on TV… so take this with that grain of salt.
Your doctor can and should absolutely prescribe a numbing gel to be used beforehand. Additionally, they can give you a misoprostol tablet that will soften your cervix and make insertion easier (I assume also removal). Maybe this isn’t an option at this time in Ohio, since it is technically part of the cocktail of drugs that can induce a chemical abortion? I’m in NY, so that was not an issue.
Don’t get me wrong – I would much rather have been knocked out, and I agree that it should be an option. It still hurt, but less than a prior similar preliminary procedure without those factors, and I’ll take ANY option available that means less pain.
It does hurt! And many, many doctors insist that it doesn’t! But not all of them. Do you have the option to find another doctor?
Sending empathetic best wishes and hugs.
Hi! I have similar problems– the only time I’ve ever been able to get a pap smear, for instance, is when I was under general anesthetic.
I eventually went to a university teaching hospital that had specialists in pelvic pain, and I did find people who were willing to take my pain and pain-related issues seriously (I had, no joke, diagnosable post-traumatic stress disorder at that point). They knew all the non-general-anesthesia methods for knocking a person out, they would do general anesthetic, if I needed it (the only stinkers here were the insurance company, who wouldn’t pay for it), and they’d also coordinate with my other doctors to come in and get the job done if I was under general anesthetic for some other procedure.
IDK if you can see my e-mail address, but if you can, feel free to write me, and I’ll see if they have recommendations for someone like them in Ohio.
Dear Athena,
I’m in Europe and let me tell you: You do NOT have to go through the pain of removal and placing.
The criminal quacks who did this without pain management should get their license revoked.
I’m appalled on your behalf that this kind of medieval punishment for wonen who are responsible and do adult decisions is still a thing.
Recommend pain management. If the doc refuse, do some research, I know there are OBGYNS who explicitly work with anesthesia.
This is absolutely bonkers… what the hell is wrong with those doctors?
“Do no harm”??? Hah.
Seriously. Get anesthesia. The rest of the world works fine with it.
“I’m also mad that this is a problem that only people with uteruses faces. I don’t see men getting an IUD shoved up their dick to kill their sperm, why is it my job to kill them? Get copper implanted in your nuts to fry those suckers, don’t make my uterus do it.”
I am so totally with you on this. I got snipped so my GF at the time and future partners wouldn’t need to deal with any of that crap. I didn’t want kids, but if I did, I could adopt or there are other ways to remove the sperm and implant it. My procedure was done with a local anaesthesia. They gave me vicodin for after, but after one, I decided I hated it, so I sat with a bag of frozen peas on it in front of the TV for a couple days.
Demand pain management. It is shocking how many women are unaware that there is effective pain management for IUD insertion and removal, but Drs just don’t think about it
So there has been some work in the world of male contraceptives that aren’t prophylactics, whether it be a similar daily pill or an injection (as well as some reversible surgeries). But it’s still quite a ways out for being available to the general populace.
Not gonna hit the “like” button, because it’s not really a likeable story, but +1. If one of your objects making posts here is to improve and mature as a writer, you are making progress.
You have described the reasons why IUDs are not recommended for people who have not had babies. They are more convenient, sure, but they also are more painful unless the uterus has been stretched out by a baby. Anesthesia has its own risks. People die from it, and it is expensive. I understand not wanting a daily pill or a rod under your skin. There are also injections you can take every few months. But nothing is perfect. You can also abstain or use condoms. Each method has its strengths and weaknesses.
Pharma companies have been looking for male contraceptives for a long time without success. It would be a huge market and there are some that are promising but still years away.
Honest column with lots of good questions! I guess the medical definition of “invasive” is “we don’t actually CUT you open anywhere.”
I have to say, I’m in my sixties and have heard women’s pain dismissed since, well, forever. A friend who had a procedure done in the 1990s had a male doctor tell her, “It hurts a little, no more than labor pains,” to which she replied, “Is that comparison from your personal experience?” Reproductive health has lagged behind general healthcare advances forever and it’s pretty hard NOT to see sexism as the reason.
No answers from me, just thoughts. I appreciate your openness here and a willingness to wrestle with an issue this important in a public venue. Whatever you choose, I hope it works out for you!
Ah, yes, this is why I’m on Depo (I’m lucky in that I have no side effects, and no periods!) and will be until menopause. People have tried to talk me into an IUD and they got nowhere with that one. I know not everyone can do it, but it’s worked for me and even I can manage to remember shots every 3 months.
Don’t get me started on how male birth control options haven’t changed, my entire life. I did a paper in college on potential male birth control options and the exact same ones (RISUG, anyone?) are still being mentioned as potentials, but no manufacturer will ever make them really.
I’m 54, and I’ve had the Mirena for over 20 years. You absolutely have the right to demand, yes, demand, that you get medication to reduce the pain. And honestly, if they refuse and you have the option, walk out right then and there and find a new doctor that will give you something to prevent the pain. In fact, call them before you even go. If they refuse, cancel the appointment and get a new doctor. To want to put you through that pain is cruel. My doctor asked me if I wanted numbing. I told her no and she said that in my best interest, it would be advisable to have the area numbed. And even with that, the pain was horrible. I can’t imagine how bad it’d be without it. Also, don’t think you are messing up your body. I use it because I hate periods and don’t want to get pregnant. It’s also helped with my rather radical mood swings, since I’m no longer having a period. It’s just been better for me overall. I’m glad you chose the hormonal. Everyone I know who did the copper was miserable and essentially had just one long period for the entire time they were on it.
This is so true! The pain women are dismissively expected to endure as part of routine healthcare is obscene.
I’ve tried multiple forms of birth control: the pill (without going into detail, let’s just say it was not effective), the implant (I had all the common side effects and they lasted until I got it removed), and Depo-Provera, which is my current method and has worked well for me so far. I only get a period right before I’m due for my next injection, so I generally don’t have to worry about that. And aside from that so far my only side effect has been a sore arm for a day after I get it (they sometimes push for you to get it in your “hip” [by which they mean rear end – I know where my hip is and that ain’t it!] but I have enough mass to my upper arm that they’re ok with that). I’ve never been comfortable with the idea of an IUD, so I haven’t tried that.
I had the copper IUD for 10-ish years. I’d been through years of hormonal birth control causing all manner of side effects (highlights: suicidal depression and the inability to eat) so I knew I couldn’t put a source of hormones in my body for years. The insertion wasn’t fun, and I had gnarly cramps for a few days afterward, but it was ultimately quite worth it. They can make bleeding and cramps worse, though.
I don’t have any knowledge on IUDs but just something to consider while deciding between getting a hormonal one or not is that about 80% of breast cancers are hormone driven (they feed on estrogen and progesterone) and taking hormonal supplements can be like throwing gasoline on a fire if you end up developing breast cancer down the line (hopefully you won’t but the stats are 1 in 8 women/people with breasts & uteruses do so it’s a higher probability than most people realize). It’s something no doctor ever warned me about when I was discussing birth control at your age and I wish I’d known that. There’s an awful lot of stuff like side effects and risks that doctors fail to mention. Hope everything goes smoothly for you and with minimal unpleasantness.
I will say that men do get Cystoscopes (a camera up their penis) without anyone numbing. So do women. But I’ve felt your pain. I’ve had biopsies done on uterine cysts without anything other than Tylenol and then comfort food after. It does suck and hurt and I don’t know why they don’t do any numbing. It is a good question for an OB/gyn.
well spoken, and full agree on the complete lopsidedness of birth control and the messed up biases surrounding all of it. what a complete mess that is.
i’m fairly certain you heard about it, but maybe there are some here who aren’t aware of what sort of potential side effects we’re talking for the ‘so simple’ and ‘so convenient’ solution of hormonal IUDs: youtuber xyla foxlin got hit by a multi-month bout of severe depression that included being suicidal and barely functioning. (she made a video about it that comes with big content warnings, but is very much worth watching, as she’s much more eloquent than i.) her gynaecologist didn’t believe her enough, only reiterating how IUDs are the best option she has, definitely the least trouble and unlikely to cause anything bad. it was only through her primary care doctor and actually reading up on the too little science there is that she got to the ground of it.
and to top it all off, having experiences like that is normalised to such a degree for women that it took a while to sink in that the very same thing happened on her first IUD – it shut down her life the same way, and not an iota of help or even just linking it to the IUD as a potential cause.
thank you for speaking up on such an intimate subject that is also tinged with so much gendered injustice, athena. we, as a society, need to do a lot better.
Hear hear. Not fair.
If you want comprehensive accurate information about your choices, side effects, and pain management I highly recommend Dr. Jen Gunter. She’s an OB/GYN with a sub specialty in pain management. She explains things well. You can find her on substack and she has a book out called “The Vagina Bible”.
“Everyone my age is depressed.”
I know this is true. Would you be up to a post at some point that talks about this in more detail? What exactly it feels like to be a young adult right now? It would be much appreciated.
Ugh. I’m so sorry, Athena! In this instance I literally do feel your pain.
I had the Paraguard (copper) IUD for almost 10 years. I had it taken out after I was pretty sure I was in menopause. I intentionally chose the copper one because I have always had a regular cycle and I didn’t want to fuck it up with hormones.
It does hurt like hell and I wish I’d known when I had it put in that I could DEMAND pain relief. I wish I’d known the options available to me other than just “take a Tylenol and you’ll be fine”. By the time I had it taken out, I’d moved to an all-woman GYN practice and they were much better – it still hurt some but it wasn’t horrific.
I second the advice to find a new GYN if yours won’t provide numbing and medication. Mine gave me Valium for before the procedure (obviously I had to have someone else drive me) and Tylenol w/ Codeine for after (2 pills which was enough to knock me out for the night and feel fine the next day).
It’s horrible that women’s gynecological care is still, in many ways, considered throwaway medicine by so many. Women’s pain is considered “normal” or “part of the process” rather than something to be treated. It’s getting better … but not fast enough.
I had the Mirena IUD twice, after I was done having kids. I had dysmenorrhea (painful periods), and while getting the IUD inserted was extremely painful both times, for days, it was far better than having slightly less pain every month.
Also, Tylenol sucks. About an hour before you go, take two naproxen (Aleve) with a glass of milk. This is the prescription dose and perfectly safe. Have someone drive you there and home. When home, try a heating pad to your abdomen.
I had to switch from the Mirena to a copper IUD after having breast cancer (they won’t let you have hormonal BC after that), and going from zero periods to the heavier-than-usual ones you get with copper was very rough. Do not feel like you need to go through the monthly pain-in-the-assery that is menstruation to be a ‘proper’ woman and bond with other women. It’s the same sort of thinking that leads women to try to give birth without an epidural, and why American doctors don’t give us proper pain relief for IUD insertions. Suffering physically does not have to be part of the female condition.
It is possible to get general anesthesia for an IUD in the US, but it’s hard to get insurance to cover or a dr to jump to it without having had severe problems without going that route. My poor kid had to have it done that way, after trouble with standard insertion that ended with an improper installation. But there are other options for pain control as detailed by many in the other comments.
At this point, I would be very careful what you read here about hormonal birthcontrol and risks, I’m seeing a lot of anecdotal nonsense, and it’s not related to pain management with IUDs
Speaking as a guy (who obviously doesn’t have these particular biological problems) if there were a technological long-term option for guys that was properly reversible (vasectomies AREN’T after a couple of years most of the time), I’d have gotten it in a heartbeat.
No matter how much it hurt short term.
No longer relevant due to age and situation in my case (my partner long ago had to lose her reproductive gear due to cancer) but when I was younger? I’d have done it in a hot second.
Lots and lots of guys would. So far differences in biology means it’s not an option. Someday hopefully.
Lord yes it hurts. I despise the “oh it’ll pinch” lie. No, no it will not. It will feel fucking awful.
I got the Paraguard in my late 20s. Holy shit. I was in a Planned Parenthood, though, and the NP was clear it was gonna suck, and she didn’t make me feel crazy for how much it hurt. I replaced it, and it wasn’t as bad–for me–but it wasn’t fun, either (I was also in my 40s then; things loosened up). Finally got it yanked last year for good because I don’t need birth control anymore. Yay, menopause.
My periods on the Paraguard were…hm. Heavier, I guess, but I’d just come off the pill so everything would be. The cramps could be bad, but I was lucky. Periods were regular. Cramps were manageable. Repeat: I was super lucky in this regard.
(That said, I loved my Paraguard. The pill was fine for a couple years, but then it played hell with my mood and my skin (I scored rosacea and hot flashes! go me!). I knew I didn’t want kids, I was monogamous, and the copper IUD made sense because I didn’t want the hassle/white hot agony of switching every few years.)
Glad you are talking about this. Don’t let your doc dismiss your pain. Second the people up there saying get a new OB if this one’s dismissive. No need to put up with that crap.
Medicine is still inherently misogynistic. Wise women took care of women until men decided to make it a career and then they became witches and were burned at the stake. Men have always been the “standard body” of research because they don’t have hormonal fluctuations or give birth, so women’s issues are researched far less than men’s, and even then it is the disorders that affect men that are researched. Perfect example: until men wanted sex changes, no one worked on cosmetic reconstruction of the labia and clit despite all the difficult pregnancies, rapes and birth defects that happened to women.
I have never had an iud, but you have enough symptoms of anxiety to ask for a small dose of Valium before the procedure. Anxiety increases your perception of pain and that will help some.
Pain management in this country is bad, and pain management for women is so much worse.
Re: bleeding, menstruation is pretty much a lifestyle choice these days.
Absolutely demand some pain management before and during the procedure. There is no reason at all they can’t inject some lidocaine up in there.
Preach, Athena. Preach.
SOOOO much empathy and support for you. And I join the others who are encouraging you to fire your damned incompetent klutz of a physician and find someone who will RESPECT you and LISTEN TO you and WORK WITH you as a partner to figure out the best alternative.
Many doctors want us to think of ourselves as “patients,” i.e. patient recipients of whatever they decide to do to us. News flash – you are a CLIENT of that provider, not a patient, and CLIENTS can and should fire a provider who does not provide what they need.
My late mother fired multiple physicians who dismissed her pain or who refused to allow her to be a partner in her own health care journey. I fired the physician who told me for years that I had no reason to be in pain (despite having a hip joint that was bone-on-bone) and to just take Tylenol. My spouse fired a different physician for the same reason (bone-on-bone hip joint, the doofus doctor just kept sending him to PT and never bothered to take an x-ray).
You have the absolute right to be a full partner in your health care decisions and journey, and I strongly, strongly urge you to insist on being given that right.
Also, I want to specifically emphasize CG’s comment above about the potential effects of long-term hormone treatment. My elder kid got her first IUD as a teenager, and used one for a couple of decades until she and her husband were ready to start their family. She was just diagnosed this spring – at age 39 – with not one but TWO forms of breast cancer. She had genetic testing done, and of the over 230 separate genetic variations known to increase the chances of breast cancer, she has NONE of the known mutations. I’m not saying her cancer is due to the IUD, but it is both estrogen and progesterone positive, so the possibility is there.
TL;DR – find a better doctor, one who will hear you and who will partner with you to figure out the best decision for you. And if that decision does turn out to be another IUD, insist – INSIST – on better pain management.
Solidarity, Athena, and best wishes.
Looks like many commenters have good advice regarding options and pain management. I’ll just address the issue of wondering/worrying about feeling different from those experiencing monthly bleeding. As someone who never gave birth, I was “different” from my friends who had kids. Being different is a thing we all experience in a range of arenas. It’s OK to be in your skin, making your best decisions about what works for you. I missed many joys/frustrations/euphorias/challenges/rewards that my friends who had children experienced. They missed the experiences that freedom from parenting responsibilities provided to me. Building a life moment by moment, you’re essentially creating your own user manual of and for yourself as you go. Sounds to me like you’re doing a great job of considering options/impacts. All the best to you.
First of all, and I mean this with all of the power in my middle-aged soul, do NOT feel bad or think there is something wrong with not having a period. I was on the pill from 16 almost nonstop to 50 except for when I tried to get an IUD inserted (more on that in a minute) and it was one of the best benefits of being on hormonal birth control. If someone thinks you’re “not one of the girls” because you don’t get a period, that’s on them. I mean, what if you had a hysterectomy for some reason and so never bled? Would that make you less of part of the group? You’ve had periods, they sucked, now you don’t have to. A lot of uterus owners would love to have that same benefit. Periods are annoying (I am now perimenopausal; ask me how much fun they aren’t now!).
Second, inserting IUDs without any pain management or even knocking you out is barbaric. The thought of having someone poke my cervix makes my heart stop for a second. I am now in the UK and a decade ago when I went to see the doctor we discussed an IUD and she was a bit shocked that in the US they don’t give you general anesthetic. Not having been pregnant/given birth is one of the things that keeps people from not getting the option of an IUD, so to now have smaller IUDs as an option, it sucks up to high heaven that the medical establishment still thinks it isn’t painful. I screamed on the table when they tried to insert one in me when I was in my 30s. I nearly vomited and passed out. They never got it in, I went home shaken, and still had to pay $300 for the fucking thing.
I don’t know what to tell you about not being offered general anesthesia. Is there any way to talk to a reproductive clinic and ask to be referred to a doctor who will knock you out? (I know you’re in Ohio; I used to live there but have no idea what the attitude is ‘on the ground’ there as far as places like Planned Parenthood or other clinics.) Because the anxiety from your past experiences will likely make this way worse, and I don’t want that for you. Gynecological trauma is a real thing, and it sticks with us in ways that people without uteruses can’t understand.
I am sending you all of the good mojo possible and hope that you find an option that works and doesn’t leave you traumatized. We deserve better.
Couple of things: completely concur that women’s healthcare is a shitshow of punishing women for having women’s bodies. IUDs are the most egregious example, but speaking as a woman whose first child was conceived using IUI…same, same. I nearly levitated off the table, and the only pain relief I was offered was a valium ahead of the third appointment.
Most women experience pain with passing something through the cervix, and a lot experience extreme pain like you described (I mean, sounds like you went into shock.) And yet in the U.S. pain management for this procedure is rarely offered. Personally, I think it’s Puritanical punishment for wanting to have sex without getting pregnant…
Second thing: speaking as a Ph.D. geneticist and molecular biologist…hormonal birth control is not high risk for cancer, etc. Just because I concur with Tamidon, above – lots of anecdotes in the comments, but the data don’t back it up. Post menopause, yeah, hormones increase breast cancer risk. But not as much as we once thought. In your twenties, at the doses in birth control, this is a very minor concern and the benefits generally outweigh the risks. (See Jen Gunter’s work for evidence-based opinions on this.)
Your doctor can absolutely use an anesthetic before the procedure and the fact that your doctor won’t is a huge red flag. Mine has gladly done so upon request.
If it’s possible, you should shop around for an OB/GYN who will take your pain seriously and provide you with the care you deserve.
It’s also not “unnatural” to go years or decades without a period. If you were perpetually pregnant and/or breastfeeding, which wasn’t unusual before birth control, you would not be having a period. You are not less of a woman or missing out on the female experience. It is simply one of many female experiences you can have.
Our society expects so much discomfort and sacrifice of women of reproductive age. We’re expected to take all responsibility for birth control, suffer at work if we have cramps, birth children without pain management, breastfeed exclusively, and on and on. Just do what’s least bad for you.
I was just reading Jen Gunter’s chapter on IUDs yesterday in her menopause book. That’s not age appropriate for you, but she did a really great job breaking down copper vs. hormonal. IIRC, like you said, copper could lead to worse periods but fewer other side effects and hormonal can make periods go away but can lead to other side effects. (She talks about both the protective and detrimental potential long term health effects of various forms of birth control as well, along with their age interactions, but I’m not really remembering the details, just that it isn’t a clear this is good/bad for everything.)
I cannot do hormonal birth control– the side effects are too much for me. I went off the pill for my first baby and did not go back (well, technically, I went back for a couple months and was reminded about all the side effects, plus I found out more about how it probably exacerbated my PCOS…) But it turns out I’m mostly infertile without medical intervention and my partner is willing to use condoms etc. So my situation isn’t applicable to most people.
Still, I think my 20s would have been very different and much better if I hadn’t been on the pill at the time. But I didn’t realize it until I went off. Especially since when my insurance changed my birth control prescription I got insanely depressed for a full month and when I got off formulary back to the original prescription it wasn’t as bad. But it was still bad, just by contrast it seemed fine even though it wasn’t actually fine.
I absolutely get this. While I haven’t had an IUD, both of my daughters have. AND the whole female responsibility for birth control issue fills me with rage…
I hope there is a better option soon, but you know it will be a woman who has to come up with it. There is no incentive for men to pull their weight.
Hey, Athena. I just want to say that there’s nothing wrong with you, you’re totally normal in this regard, and the entire birth control situation and women’s healthcare in general really does suck. It’s not you.
Other commenters on this thread will have good ideas for you to consider about what you do going forward. But I just wanted to reiterate that whatever choice you make regarding menstruation, you’re the best person to make that choice. Do it or don’t do it, there are pros and cons to each. But whatever you choose, you will be perfectly normal.
Best of luck. I know how hard this is. <3
The magic word, Athena, is “EPIDURAL” aka “regional anaesthesia”.
Demand it.
If your provider says “not available”, find another provider.
Also… it may not be absolutely necessary to get another IUD right away, depending on the shape of your life right now.
Having been in a similar place to where you are now, albeit some decades ago when the options were even less appealing, I will never cease to be grateful to the GYN who suggested I take a “holiday” from my always-on contraception, and rely on situational contraception for awhile, which worked really well for me. Partly because a) it was a period in my life when I was largely celibate for long streteches of time; and b) I was experiencing a lot of uncomfortable symptom-y things that may, or may not, have been side effects or at least exacerbated by, my contraception.
I went for two years relying (not often, I admit, I wasn’t a very wild-living youngster…) a diaphragm and condoms, and I learned a LOT about my body during that perioed. It was worth it.
And after that time, I examined the options and, surprise, there were more of them than there were when I’d last had an always-on implant, and made another choice and had better results.
As for the sense of being not normal, not like other young women, etc. – you’re smart enough to know that you’re not the only one. Our culture does its damndest to make women feel anomalous, not normal, and, in fact, inferior, to the default physiology of the species. Which we have defined as male for millennia.
(Never mind that guys, I am reliably assured, have many similar insecurities – they’re there, but that’s not this conversation.)
Also, as a number of other commenters have noted, when you are writing from this space, you’re smokin’… good on you.
Thank you for sharing on this topic. As a guy, I just have no understanding at all about this area of women’s lives. So thanks for the education.
I see lots of the women here chiming in with advice and I hope something here can help you.
Otherwise you are right, this area is unfair to women. Though I think if there was a successful birth control for men (that could be reversible) I do believe many men would take it. I hope they would at least…
I’m going to join the chorus: GET A NEW DR!
Also, periods suck. You can commiserate with other female identifying folks on other issues, eg sex with men. I’m a lesbian, so hey, my female heterosexual friends and I don’t have that in common, but I’m not gonna start having sex with males just to be able to chat about it, right? I still listen and care about their relationship woes, BC bitching, and parenting struggles.
Everyone is different. Literally. Oh, and in a side note, my wife doesn’t have periods, usually, even without using BC. Her body just doesn’t do that. She’s had maybe a period a year since her teens, if that. And that’s also normal, although not common. Until peri menopause, half my life was spent bleeding and cramping – every two weeks for two weeks straight. And there was nothing I could do about, due to my normal, but not common, body chemistry. You have the choice: embrace it. That choice is a great privilege 💗
Solidarity and agree with everyone about new doc. Pain management is a must. I have a hard time advocating for myself. One idea is to take a support person with you who isn’t afraid to interrupt and demand better from the doctor. It may sound infantilizing to say take your mom or a friend but it can really help.
As for periods, I had very light on hormonal birth control and very heavy after I went off. If you want advice, since you’ve had skin and mood problems with hormonal, I’d try the copper IUD.
Although they aren’t commonly used anymore, you could also think about a diaphragm or cervical cap, which are effective combined with spermicide and condom use. Of course they are more burdensome to remember and always use than even the pill so probably not what you’re looking for.
If men really wanted birth control and couldn’t push it off on women without consequences there would be a male method now, no question. There’s no money in it because there’s no demand, so pharma isn’t doing the research. So goes the patriarchy.
Thanks for posting about this topic!!!
I took the pill for 30ish years and dutifully bled each month during the sugar-pill week because, um, it was supposed to be healthier or clean out my insides or something. As far as I know, this has been totally debunked, and there is absolutely no effing reason to bleed. I would’ve gladly skipped it. I didn’t have bad periods, but the bother and worries and expense were all for nothing. I didn’t feel any mystical sisterhood or special natural womanliness or have the slightest urge to bond with my friends by complaining about cramps. I felt exactly the same thing I felt when I was 12: I cannot believe I have to go through this stupidity every month for 40 years. Except, um, with more obscenities. YMMV, but I’d have considered feeling “unnatural” an excellent tradeoff.
As for male contraception: having experienced the fun of being lied to about STD status, the hell I’d have delegated the contraception unless I got to personally observe the vasectomy.
I gotta be honest, I’m not that into the concept of male birth control. It’s not that I don’t trust men, it’s that almost every form of BC aside from sterilisation can fail, and if it fails, it’s my body that gets affected. I feel like that fundamentally makes it my issue. Now, that being said, my husband did get a v, but it was his choice, and he volunteered.
As with most things birth control related, it sounds like you are stuck with some crappy choices. Some people are very sensitive to progestin/progesterone, which is in a lot of the IUDs, as you pointed out. I’m on the other end of this than you, taking HRT for menopause, and I hate the progesterone. I was off it for a few days when I was changing types, and I lost 8 pounds just in water weight in three days. It can be harsh. And the other side effects you listed are yes, indeed, often progesterone-related.
You have more options, hormone-wise, with birth control pills, but yeah, then you have to remember to take it every night. Setting an alarm can help, especially if you don’t have a regular meal schedule or bedtime.
Might be worth trying the copper IUD. As someone who has just finished almost 40 years of periods I must say those few times when I didn’t have them were blissful and you shouldn’t feel badly about not having one because of your birth control choice. Some pills allow you to take them continuously, although I have found that after a few months I would start spotting and have to take a few days off and just clear out. One doctor said it was 3-3-3: If you’ve been on the pill at least three weeks, and you have had three or more days of spotting, take three days off the pill and that should set you straight again when you are taking the pill continuously. That seemed to work quite well.
Good luck. I used to research birth control as a VERY WEIRD HOBBY caused by having parents who were pharmacists and birth control advocates, and it’s not a pretty history. It’s sad that we don’t have better options.
Also: oh, Athena, do not go alone for a scary and physically demanding procedure. If you’re not comfortable with your mom or dad coming along even after this post has presumably clarified for them that yes, their li’l baby girl really has grown up and does BC, get a friend to drive you and hold your hand and get the heating pad and feed you chocolate after.
What the actual fuck? I got “twilight sleep” when having an endoscopy & colonscopy the same day, and this was in Arizona. Your doctor is an asshole. “Have you heard of Tylenol”?!?
I don’t suppose that there’s a Planned Parenthood anywhere near you? That’s where I went when I was in my 20’s. I didn’t have insurance, but they were really reasonable, and the office I went to was really nice.
Another voice saying GET A NEW DOCTOR. It’s ridiculous that you have to go through this pain.
I did well on the low dose pill–was on it from six months after having my son until menopause. But I had previously started the pill on a high-dose regimen. Surprisingly, my blood pressure dropped, I lost weight, and everything went well. I went back on the pill after having a kid when it became clear that all the anecdotes about periods being more regular and even not happening while breast feeding on demand didn’t apply to me. I had my first period postpartum at eight weeks, and was right back on a 20-60 day cycle. Not fun.
We need better birth control, but what we have now is better than nothing. Or rhythm.
PS: late in pregnancy and during labor they do cervical checks where they stick a few fingers inside the cervix to check dilation, which they act like is not a big deal but actually hurt like a mfer, so I can’t imagine the pain of having something inserted. I declined the checks after the first one until I got the epidural. I loved my C-section, incision healing was good and vagina remained intact. Off topic sorry.
I (man approximately your father’s age) have nothing to add to this discussion, but there was a similar one recently on Gabrielle Blair’s Instagram. Gabrielle Blair wrote a book addressing the problem of balance in responsibility for birth control called Ejaculate Responsibly: A Whole New Way to Think About Abortion. It’s worth a read.
Everything in life in today’s US is unfair to women. Pisses me off.
I have no experience with IUDs, but do with hormonal birth control, and its lifelong effects. I used birth-control pills from age 18 through about 25. My body thought I was pregnant, and I ate all the time and was, mood-wise, a bitch on wheels, all day every day. Gained a tremendous amount of weight, which did not leave, well, ever.
My mood, and my behavior, however, changed radically after stopping. I was able to enjoy life, and be pleasant to those around me, except for a couple of days per month. And once I figured it out, I was able to identify the source of those negative emotions…”oh, this is hormonal, it’ll pass” and I was much less angsty.
As someone who bled from age 9 until age 55 or so, it’s a pain in the arse, but not the end of the world. Now, with the new period underwear, it might even be less unpleasant than you anticipate. Don’t need to insert anything or use ecologically unsound products.
If not bleeding is causing you concern, consider having the current IUD removed, and NOT replacing it for six months or a year. Use alternative methods of birth control. Let your body stabilize in your adult form, and learn what IS normal for you. Might be a lot of cramps, or none. Might be a lot of blood, or very little. Every uterus-owner is different.
And you may discover that the change in your brain chemistry is even more dramatic. Hormones, even very low levels, are powerful substances. You may find your depression lifting (yeah, the situation with the world isn’t going to change, but how one feels about and deals with the situation can be very different) or altering. It may help inform your choices going forward, if you discover you want to avoid hormonal birth control in the future.
Bleeding sucks. But you’re correct, it’s a sign your body is operating as designed, and it’s a consequence of maintaining your fertility.
But that’s a different discussion.
Middle of the road option: nuvaring. Gotta swap it out every 3-4 weeks, but it’s less daily than the pill, at least? And you can have a period occasionally if you want to (just take the thing out and don’t put a new one in for 6-7 days), but if you don’t have spotting with the hormonal IUD, then you probably would be able to get away without spotting with continuous nuvaring use. I’d note that you need to be cautious about oils coming into contact with the nuvaring; basically anything you can use with normal condoms you can use with the nuvaring, but any oil-based lubricant or other vaginal product, notably including most yeast infection treatment creams (there are oral yeast-killers, though), will cause a temporary increase in hormonal release from the nuvaring, which can do Stuff in terms of nausea and moods if you’re sensitive to variation in estrogen. (I am.)
You could also take a couple of months off, if you wanted to, to get a sense of how your body and emotions are different without the added hormones. Different people have different side effects (it clears up acne for some and gives acne to others; it smooths out moods for some and exacerbates mood swings for others), and some people do best with different balances of hormones (they gave me the wrong set of pills one time – 1/35 instead of .5/35 and WHEW that was a lot of vomiting and uuuugh; estrogen is apparently not my friend)(nuvaring delivers a smidge more estrogen to my body than I’d prefer, but it’s not as bad as the 1/35 was) .
That said, one session of IUD out and IUD in might be preferable to IUD out, experiment with nuvaring (or pills, to try different formulations and see if there are any that work really well for your brain and body), then a separate IUD in appointment.
But yes. I wish the situation were a lot better than it is, in so many ways, and yes, you should ask for (require) adequate pain management. Uuuuugh.
Also, just wanted to add for the comment above me talking about bleeding– doctors (again, hunt around, but this exists) can prescribe coagulent, to cut down on the amount of flow. For me, after having to deal with a monthly Battle of Thermopylae in my pants, it was life-changing, though it took SEVEN YEARS between the medication being approved and any doctor thinking to, you know, tell me about its existence.
I’ve never had an IUD, but I feel this, and it fills me with rage. And on top of it, if you wanted to get your tubes tied, good luck — even if you’ve already had children.
Connie Willis wrote her Hugo and Nebula award winning short story “Even the Queen” in response to criticism that she didn’t address women’s issues in her writing.
I’m surprised no one has mentioned this: IUD copper leaching can lead to serious side effects and kidney damage.