View From a Hotel Window, 8/11/23: Washington DC
Posted on August 11, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
And, look, you fans of parking lots will not be disappointed this time!
I am in town for the National Book Festival, which is free and open to the public, and my event is tomorrow afternoon, followed by a signing, so feel free to get a book from the booksellers there or bring one of your own from home. If you’re in or around DC this weekend, hope to see you there!
— JS
No overthrowing the government!
Will your event eventually find its way to youtube ?
Nice. To be fair, you do get a view of the old Carnegie Library (through the trees) and the enjoyment of watching the (potential) traffic chaos of around Mt Vernon Square… not just a parking lot.
The hive of scum and villiany!