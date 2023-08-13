A Quick Weekend Report

First, look at the photo above: Would you believe that’s a library? Well, it is: The Library of Congress, where on Friday night, I and a bunch of authors and librarians and other had a nice little soiree prior to the National Book Festival on Saturday. It was a lovely time, and I got many decorating tips. Likewise, the book festival was a bunch of fun: I was in conversation with NPR’s Linda Holmes about The Kaiju Preservation Society and Starter Villain, and I did a signing under the clock because they started my signing at 7pm and everything had to wrap up at 8pm. We basically triple-timed everything and got the last book signed with about two minutes to spare.

I’m back home today and then out again Monday, to New York City, where I am doing something currently secret but promising to be lots of fun. Travel is a thing and often tiring, but the results will hopefully be pretty neat. If thing are slow here the next couple of days, now you know why.

How was your weekend?

— JS

  2. Spent Saturday at a friend’s mom’s memorial and reception of her passing. Then Sunday, gosh to make up for the busy previous week I just aimed to take it easy and relax. I hit my goals! ;-)

    A few days ago I started “The Kaiju Preservation Society” and am really enjoying it. I’m at page 70 right now. I love your relaxed style of writing. Nice to slide into your stories and you continually crack me up with your character’s cultural references. All, very on-point.

    A great weekend. Now onto a better week.

  3. Spent most of the weekend playing Against the Storm (nice roguelike city builder), currently have ribs on the BBQ about ready to come inside.

    Your headshot is very nice – living your best life. All the burritos just SHINE through you! Have a safe trip to NYC.

  4. I walked by a used book shop, went in, and found a copy of KPS for ten dollars! Now reading and enjoying it.

  5. One of my favorite buildings in the entire world. Love that place. Photos don’t do it justice.

  6. I’ve loved Linda Holmes’ writing since her days with Television Without Pity. Looking forward to the interview!

