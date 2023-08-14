Announcing the Starter Villain Book Tour

We’re about a month out from the release of Starter Villain, what better time to announce the tour for the book! This year’s itinerary has me revisiting some familiar places as well as going to new cities for the first time. I’m really excited to see everyone out on the road this year.

Here are the dates and stops, and information on how you can get tickets, courtesy of the fine folks at Tor:

Monday, September 18, 2023: Phoenix/Scottsdale

Poisoned Pen

4014 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ, 85251

7:00 PM

Book Now

Tuesday, September 19, 2023: San Diego

Mysterious Galaxy

3555 Rosecrans St Suite 107, San Diego, CA 92110

7:00 PM

Book Now

Wednesday, September 20, 2023: San Francisco

Bookshop West Portal w/SF&F – American Bookbinders Museum

355 Clementina St., San Francisco, CA 94103

7:00 PM

Book Now

Thursday, September 21, 2023: Wichita

Watermark Books

4701 E Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218

6:00 PM

Book Now

Friday, September 22, 2023: Dallas

Half Price Books

5803 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75231

7 PM

Book Now

Saturday, September 23, 2023: Pittsburgh

JCC of greater Pittsburgh, Books sold by Riverstone Books

5738 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

4:00 PM

Book Now

Sunday, September 24, 2023: Chapel Hill

Flyleaf Books

752 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

4:00 PM

Book Now

Monday, September 25, 2023: Cincinnati

Joseph-Beth Booksellers

2692 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45208

7:00 PM

Book Now

Thursday – Saturday, September 28 – 30, 2023: Budapest

Budapest International Book Festival

Millenáris, Budapest, Hungary

More information

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Parnassus Books, part of Southern Festival of Books

3900 Hillsboro Pike #14, Nashville, TN 37215

6:30 PM

Book Now

Some notes:

1. For everyone asking “Why are you not coming to my town?” the short answer is there are only so many towns I can visit in one tour, and the slightly longer answer is that my schedule this time around had to take into account the Budapest International Book Festival, where I am the guest of honor this year, which is actually a pretty big deal for me – I am the first science fiction author to ever be their guest of honor.

That said, I know there are additional events we are looking toward scheduling before the end of 2023, but at this particular time they’re just not at a point where we can make an official confirmation of my presence. So don’t despair (yet), there are more appearance announcements coming for October and November, and possibly even later.

2. You’ll notice the “book now” links appended to each appearance. I would encourage you to click through and look at the details. Some events ask for an RSVP so they’ll know how many chairs to put out; others have ticketing that includes the purchase of the book. However it is done, if you are coming to an event, I very strongly encourage you to get your book from the bookseller who is hosting me; they’ve made the effort to bring me to their store and they are in important part of the local community and deserve your business. You can usually bring other books to have signed as well, and I’ll be happy to do that. But please buy a book at the bookseller while you are there!

3. If I am not coming to your town this time around but want a signed book from me, an easy way to do that is to contact one of the booksellers I am doing an event at, and ask them to sign a book for you and then have them ship it. They usually will be very happy to do so, and this way you won’t miss out on a signature. Everyone is happy!

Any other questions? Put them in the comments. Otherwise: See you on the road soon!

— JS