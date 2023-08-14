View From a Hotel Balcony, 8/14/23: Brooklyn
Posted on August 14, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
Fun fact: for all the times that I’ve been in New York City, my hotel room has always been in Manhattan, and I’ve strayed into the other boroughs rarely if at all. That changes tonight: For the first time I’m staying in Brooklyn, and I have to say it’s pretty nice so far. I’m here in town not for a public event but to do a promotional video, the details of which I can’t yet divulge, but will be pretty cool when I can show it to you all. In the meantime: Hello (from) Brooklyn! It’s good to be in you.
— JS
But no car park, disapointed!
Get yourself to Dinosaur BBQ on Union and 3rd. Good stuff!
Lemme guess: based on the view, you’re in Williamsburg/Greenpoint?
