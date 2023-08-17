In Which I Am Informed By the Boss It Is Time to Go Back to Work

“Yes, yes, you traveled to Washington and New York for the last week, and you got to see people and have adventures. That’s very nice. But now you’re back, and, what is that? A pile of work you’ve been ignoring while you’ve been on the road? Well, guess what you get to do now, pal?”

Spice. She is tough but fair. And not wrong. Lots of work to catch up on. I should get to it.

— JS