A Weekend Jam

Hello, my lovely readers! It’s Friday, and I wish to bestow upon you a song that you can spend all weekend jamming out to. I know I certainly have it on repeat, at least.

Here’s Conan Gray’s new single, “Never Ending Song”:

Don’t worry, it’s not actually a never ending song, in fact it’s only about two and a half minutes.

Let me know what you think of the song, and have a great weekend!

-AMS