New Books and ARCs, 8/18/23
Posted on August 18, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 11 Comments
Just in time for the weekend, a whole stack of new books and ARCs, perfect for reading outside (if it’s nice), or inside (if air conditioning is desired). What here is calling to you? Share in the comments!
— JS
New! Jemisin!!
A new Jemesin – that’s super exciting!!!
The Killing Moon by Jemesin!
Love her work
It’s an old one, isn’t it? Quick search makes me think it’s a fancy illustrated re-issue.
I cannot say enough about the Bethany Jacobs book. Just great.
Liberty’s daughter! Loved the stories in F&SF.
Naomi Kritzer! I recently read “Catfishing on CatNet” and absolutely loved it!
NK’s book!
Her Masterclass is so good. Thorough and generous. What a smart, creative mind.
The Jemisin is a reprint.
I’m reading “The Long Way to a Small Angry Planet.”
Still getting into it, but enjoying so far …
These Burning Stars. Just sounds interesting based on title.