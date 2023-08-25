I Was Gonna Post About Trump and His Mug Shot, But Then I Got Busy and Also OMD Came Out With a New Video, So Here Is That Instead

I mean, I will probably talk about Trump again soon! But today has turned out to be a day I need to do things in — I know, so unfair, right? — and also this new OMD single is very OMD, and as someone who grew up with the band, I think of this as a good thing, so, yeah, here, have this instead and I will get back to the rest later. Honestly, you’re getting the better end of the bargain here.

— JS

  2. My first arena concert was Duran Duran with OMD opening, in Nashville, maybe 1988?

    Anyway, this is far more enjoyable tee vee than the parade of smelly old grifters at a Georgia jail.

  3. You made the right choice. I am about filled up with Trump’s crap and don’t want to have wonder how he is still running that pack of hounds.

