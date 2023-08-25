I Was Gonna Post About Trump and His Mug Shot, But Then I Got Busy and Also OMD Came Out With a New Video, So Here Is That Instead
I mean, I will probably talk about Trump again soon! But today has turned out to be a day I need to do things in — I know, so unfair, right? — and also this new OMD single is very OMD, and as someone who grew up with the band, I think of this as a good thing, so, yeah, here, have this instead and I will get back to the rest later. Honestly, you’re getting the better end of the bargain here.
— JS
I like the video. It reminds me of this very old Depeche Mode reinterpretation – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ofrB6OCSsgk
It was posted 13 years ago on YouTube. I have no idea how much older it is.
My first arena concert was Duran Duran with OMD opening, in Nashville, maybe 1988?
Anyway, this is far more enjoyable tee vee than the parade of smelly old grifters at a Georgia jail.
You made the right choice. I am about filled up with Trump’s crap and don’t want to have wonder how he is still running that pack of hounds.