Saturday Music: “She Goes On”

Posted on August 26, 2023    Posted by      4 Comments

I was down in the basement music studio today, upgrading software, and I figured as long as I was down there I might as well cover a song, this one by Crowded House. It’s a very pretty song, pretty enough to (almost) mask that it is also a fundamentally sad song. I love it and wanted to try my hand at it. I don’t think Neil Finn has anything to worry about musically, but I enjoyed having a pass at it. I hope you like it too.

And here’s the original for a compare and contrast.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

4 Comments on “Saturday Music: “She Goes On””

  4. That was really lovely.

    During the height of Covid, I tuned into Neil Finn filmed, home studio sessions. Recommended by Bev Vincent and just a treat!

