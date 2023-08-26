Saturday Music: “She Goes On”
Posted on August 26, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
I was down in the basement music studio today, upgrading software, and I figured as long as I was down there I might as well cover a song, this one by Crowded House. It’s a very pretty song, pretty enough to (almost) mask that it is also a fundamentally sad song. I love it and wanted to try my hand at it. I don’t think Neil Finn has anything to worry about musically, but I enjoyed having a pass at it. I hope you like it too.
And here’s the original for a compare and contrast.
— JS
Well done, John. You have many talents.
You singing, too?
Yup!
That was really lovely.
During the height of Covid, I tuned into Neil Finn filmed, home studio sessions. Recommended by Bev Vincent and just a treat!